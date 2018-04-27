Beyond the fact their new teams meet in the 2018 season opener, James Daniels and Josh Jackson discovered Friday being selected in the NFL Draft can be accompanied with a little irony.
The Iowa juniors were both selected relatively early in the second round of the draft NFC North rivals, Daniels by the Bears with the 39th overall pick and Jackson by the Packers six picks later.
Both were selected by teams with needs at their positions.
Daniels is expected to see action at either guard or center for Chicago, which declined an option for left guard Josh Sitton and joins returning center Cody Whitehair to fill either a center or guard position for the Bears.
Jackson, unanimously named an all-American at cornerback for the Hawkeyes last fall, told ESPN following his selection that he is more than motivated to fill an area of need for Green Bay.
“They’re getting a baller and a playmaker,’’ said Jackson, who matched an Iowa record initially set by Nile Kinnick with a nation-leading eight interceptions last fall in is only season as a starter at Iowa.
Joining Daniels in being regarded as a potential first-round selection, Jackson watched from the green room at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the Packers selected him.
"I’m going there with something to prove. I’m glad Green Bay had the faith in me and will give me an opportunity," said Jackson, who enters a competitive situation with the Packers.
He was the second cornerback selected by Green Bay in the draft’s first two rounds.
The Packers chose Louisville’s Jaire Alexander, a cornerback a number of draft analysts said mirrored Jackson’s skill set, with the 18th pick of the opening round on Thursday.
Alexander, who shared time and posed for a photo in the green room on Thursday, was quick to reach out to Jackson after learning they would be teammates.
"Let’s get this thing cooking my boy," Alexander wrote in a message Jackson shared.
Daniels became emotional as he talked with the Bears, then offered his own version of the Kinnick Wave to patients at the Stead Family Children's Hospital following his selection.
Known for his technical consistency and fundamental strength, Daniels also found his selection to come with a twist.
A starter in 23 games over the past two seasons for Iowa, the 20-year old could now find himself blocking for a quarterback in Mitch Trubisky he once competed against in an Ohio high school playoff game.
"My sophomore year (at Warren Harding) in high school, he was a senior at Mentor, and we played his team in the first round of the playoffs. He tore us apart," Daniels recalled during a teleconference Friday. "He had like 500 total yards against us."
Trubinsky did throw five touchdown passes in the game, and now Daniels is glad to be on his side of the field.
"I’m real excited," Daniels said. "It’s crazy. If you would have told me six years ago I’d be blocking for him, I’d say you’re lying. This means a lot to me."
Daniels is the first Hawkeye selected by the Bears since Chicago picked offensive lineman Bill Anderson in the seventh round of the 1990 draft.
Although Daniels could play either center or guard for the Bears — something he said was not discussed in his initial conversations — he is the highest-drafted center in Iowa history and the second Hawkeye center chosen in three years, following Austin Blythe’s selection by Indianapolis in the seventh round in 2016.
Jackson joins a list of four other players from Kirk Ferentz-coached Hawkeye teams to be drafted by the Packers and the first since Green Bay chose Mike Daniels in the fourth round in 2012.
The NFL’s seven-round draft concludes today, with the first selection of the fourth round scheduled to be made at 11 a.m.