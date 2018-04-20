IOWA CITY — It’s frequently said that the most popular player on a football team is the backup quarterback.
It’s very much a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately position. One or two bad plays by the starter and everyone is calling for the No. 2 guy.
So even though Iowa fans are very happy to have an established veteran quarterback returning in Nate Stanley, a fair share of them undoubtedly turned out Friday night hoping to be impressed by the two promising freshmen directly below him on the depth chart.
What they saw probably didn’t send them into the night gushing about the kids. But it was at least a little bit encouraging.
Peyton Mansell and Spencer Petras both showed little slivers of potential in the Hawkeyes’ spring game.
Iowa was supposed to just have an ordinary practice, but it ended up staging more of a scrimmage. The estimated crowd of 9,300 even stood at the end of the first quarter and waved to the kids at the Stead Children’s Hospital across the street, just as they do for regular games.
Stanley played that entire first segment, throwing the only two interceptions of the night, before giving way to Mansell, Petras and junior walk-on Ryan Schmidt.
First impression: The two youngsters are very different types of players.
Mansell, who first arrived on campus from Belton, Texas, last fall and currently is listed as the No. 2 quarterback, is 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, but seems smaller. However, he's very nimble afoot. He darts around in the pocket in a style somewhat reminiscent of Drew Tate and may be the most elusive QB the Hawkeyes have had since Tate.
He also appears to be very accurate on short and medium range passes. He rifled a nice completion to Dominique Dafney on a slant, hit tight end Drew Cook for another first down and scrambled for about a 15-yard gain up the middle.
He also badly overthrew freshman Nico Ragaini for what could have been an easy touchdown. Then again, Ragaini might have run the wrong route. It was hard to tell.
Quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe was raving last week about how much Mansell has progressed in terms of footwork and his grasp of the offense, and head coach Kirk Ferentz reiterated that Friday.
"He really was struggling in August. I mean really struggling …" Ferentz said. "But he’s really progressed so I think he’s a lot closer to being able to go into a game than he was then."
Petras, who just enrolled at Iowa for the second semester, is 6-5, 227, but looks bigger. He seemed to tower over his linemen when he first stepped into the huddle Friday.
If Mansell resembles Drew Tate, Petras looks more like Dan McGwire, another tall Californian who came to Iowa with glowing credentials in the 1980s but never quite fulfilled them.
Petras’ high school numbers are no less luminous than McGwire's were. He passed for 4,157 yards and 50 touchdowns with only two interceptions last fall at Marin Catholic High School in San Rafael, California, and his high school coach said he had the strongest arm of any player he has coached. That includes Jared Goff, who was the first player selected in the 2016 NFL draft and who now is the starting QB of the Los Angeles Rams.
Petras, who won’t turn 19 until late next season, broke most of Goff’s records at Marin, and while he’s still feeling his way in the Hawkeyes’ offense, he was anything but awful Friday.
He had a few completions, had a perfect pass over the middle that was dropped by a receiver and nearly connected with a well-defended Ragaini on a deep pass down the sideline.
"Spencer has really surprised us a little bit," Ferentz said. "He’s caught on to things a little quicker than you might imagine. We’ll see what happens but those guys have both done some good things."
Among those who came away impressed was Stanley, who passed for 2,432 yards and 26 touchdowns in an up-and-down sophomore season and is expected to build on that this fall. With Tyler Wiegers and Ryan Boyle transferring, he is the only quarterback on the roster who has anything close to game experience.
If Mansell or Petras had to go into a tough game right now, it would be an adventure. But Stanley said that will change with time.
"Obviously, it’s tough to come in mid-semester and get thrown into the fire a little bit," Stanley said of Petras. "But Spencer is a great kid, and he continues to get more and more comfortable every single day, and the same with Peyton. He’s obviously going from the scout team in the fall to practicing on offense every single day, and he continues to build confidence and continues to be more comfortable."