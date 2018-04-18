IOWA CITY — As junior Amani Jones steps to the forefront, expectations for Iowa linebackers don’t change despite the inexperience of the group of players looking to replace three starters in the Hawkeye lineup.
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker said Tuesday experience on the front and back end of the Iowa defense will in some ways balance things out, but the important communication role for Hawkeye linebackers remains unchanged.
"The backers have to do the most. They’ve got to do it up front and on the back end. The good thing is that we’ve got good experience up on the front, and we’ve got good experience on the backside," Parker said.
"Between those areas, you gain a little bit from the defensive line, you gain a little bit from the secondary. I think after a while it all evens out."
Leadership, front and back, is making a difference.
Senior Parker Hesse and junior Anthony Nelson have provided that from the defensive line, and Parker likes what he has seen from senior Jake Gervase and junior Amani Hooker in the secondary.
"We expect a lot, and they’ve been doing that for us," Parker said.
Jones has been doing the same from the middle linebacker position and has emerged as the frontrunner to start at the middle linebacker position Josey Jewell filled the last three-plus seasons.
The hard-hitting Chicago Phillips product has displayed what Parker is looking for at the position.
"It’s his commitment and the way he puts his effort and the time in, watching film, preparation, the energy and the excitement he brings to the field in how he finishes plays," Parker said. "He likes to go after guys, and he does a good job of tackling guys. We just like his enthusiasm."
Iowa coaches also like the technical aspects of what he brings to the position, beginning with Jones’ ability to read the box and diagnose plays.
"Then when he goes, he goes," Parker said. "… He’s got a low center of gravity, and he runs through guys. I’m really excited to see what he can do."
Parker said Iowa’s linebackers are "on schedule" in terms of installing what coaches expected to install this spring as the Hawkeyes work toward Friday’s 7 p.m. public practice at Kinnick Stadium.
He has seen progress in the way the group is thinking the game, an important element that leads to performance.
"The big thing for us is we never want to get beat with mental errors," Parker said. "If we get beat physically, that stuff happens. It happens every day whether you’re in high school, college or pro football."
Numbers are charted, and Parker said the group has reduced its number of mental snafus by nearly 50 percent since Iowa started its series of 15 spring practices with a workout on March 21.
"Every day there’s always a challenge of the way the offense is operating and how we’re doing things and that makes us think a little bit," Parker said. "Our guys have to be on the same page."