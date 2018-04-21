In all the years Kirk Ferentz has been the head football coach at Iowa, it’s never happened.
Never. Not even once.
You need to go all the way back to 1997, to the final years of the Hayden Fry era, to find a time when the Hawkeyes had two players selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
But it could happen next Thursday when the NFL clubs sit down to divvy up the top college talent. Most mock drafts have Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson being selected in the lower half of the first round and quite a few of them have center James Daniels also going in the first 32 picks.
Interestingly, when the Hawkeyes had two No. 1s back in 1997, it also was an elite cover corner (Tom Knight) and an athletic offensive lineman (Ross Verba).
It’s also interesting — and probably not coincidental — that Iowa’s two potential No. 1s are players who have foregone their final year of college eligibility. The program has had only seven players previously turn pro early, and three of those players also were No. 1 picks.
The various mock drafts out there have Jackson going to Seattle at No. 18 to Detroit at No. 20, Carolina at No. 24, Pittsburgh at No. 28 or New England at No. 31. Daniels showed up in the first round in several mock drafts a few weeks ago, but now is not in most of them although some experts still project him to possibly go to Baltimore at No. 16, Buffalo at No. 22, Tennessee at No. 25 or Minnesota at No. 30.
While it would be an uncommon occurrence for Iowa to have two first-rounders, it’s hardly unusual for a Big Ten team.
It’s happened to Ohio State nine times in the past 20 years. The Buckeyes had five No. 1 selections in 2006 and 2016, three in 1999, 2004 and last year, and two in 2001, 2007, 2009 and 2014.
Over that same span, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois and Rutgers all have had a year in which they had two or more No. 1s.
***
Dwight Freeney announced his retirement from the NFL last week. He was to sign a one-day contract with the Indianapolis Colts, the team he played for in the first 11 pro seasons, then hang it up.
Freeney has a good chance of landing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday after 16 seasons as one of the league’s most relentless pass rushers. He made first-team All-Pro three times, played in seven Pro Bowls and had 125.5 career sacks, tied for 17th on the all-time list.
He also made a big impression on a rookie linebacker from Bettendorf back in 2010.
Pat Angerer recalled on Twitter on Friday that the first time he called a defensive huddle, Freeney stopped him in mid-sentence and barked "Say it with your (expletive) chest!"
"Taught me the nice lesson of whatever you say, say it with confidence and believe it," Angerer added.
***
It’s nice that they decided to build a new outdoor ballpark in the Twin-Cities a few years ago. It’s just too bad they didn’t put a retractable dome on it.
The Twins had three games of a weekend series with the White Sox wiped out by the weather last week as most of the country has been smacked by a wintry spring. Some MLB teams already have had five or six games postponed.
There should be an MLB rule about this: Any new stadium built north of the Wrigley-Fenway line must have a dome, retractable or otherwise.
***
Diminutive Des Linden became the first American woman in 33 years to win the Boston Marathon on Monday. That name may not be familiar to many, but the 5-foot-1, 97-pound Linden has run in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in the past, finishing 10th in the Davenport race in 2010.
That was before she married triathlete Ryan Linden. She was known as Desi Davilla then.
***
The Boston Marathon was run in some of its worst weather ever, but it apparently didn’t deter many people from participating in the iconic race.
As far as we can tell, 26 people from the Quad-Cities completed the 26.2-mile course. The top time among the locals was recorded by Mitch Dietrich, of Bettendorf, who ran it in 3 hours, 33 seconds.