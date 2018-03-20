IOWA CITY — He has a complete season as a starter under his belt, but expectations for growth don’t change this spring for returning Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley.
The junior — now listed one inch shorter and seven pounds heavier than the 6-foot-5, 235 pounds he measured in at last season — is one of three scholarship quarterbacks who will be on the field this morning when the Hawkeyes begin spring practices.
His backups, redshirt freshman Peyton Mansell and early enrollee Spencer Petras, will both be participating in spring drills for the first time and coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday he expects growth from all three.
For Stanley, the challenge involves becoming more decisive, making decisions at a quicker rate than he did while completing 55.8 percent of his 351 passes and throwing for 2,437 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.
“He grew tremendously last season in all areas, and most importantly at his position, as a leader,’’ Ferentz said. “… He’s got a great attitude and he’s really improvement driven. Those two things are a good combination.’’
Ferentz describes Mansell and Petras as “both football guys,’’ who blend intelligence and a willingness to work.
“When Nate’s out there practicing, it’s going to look a lot different than the other two, but this is the best way for them to learn,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re going to be thrown into the water and they’re both going to learn how to swim quickly.’’
Ferentz said Mansell made strides last fall, including taking snaps under center for the first time in his career, while Petras will be “starting from scratch’’ during Iowa’s 15 spring practices.
NIXON OUT: Dayvion Nixon, a defensive lineman who joined Iowa for the spring semester after playing last fall at Iowa Western Community College, will redshirt next season while focusing on academics.
Ferentz said that probability was something Iowa coaches and Nixon were aware of through the recruiting process.
“He’ll practice and work for it as a football player and when we get him out there, he’ll be a good player for us,’’ Ferentz said.
DEPTH DEBUT: Iowa’s depth chart, the first since the Pinstripe Bowl, included a senior who has never played a down for the Hawkeyes.
Kyle Groeneweg, a high school teammate of defensive back Brandon Snyder at West Lyon, is listed as second-team wide receiver behind sophomore Brandon Smith.
Groeneweg transferred to Iowa a year ago from the University of Sioux Falls, where he caught 36 passes for 635 yards and six touchdowns and ranked among the NCAA Division II leaders in kick returns with an average of 25.6 yards per return.
“He showed up last August, kind of blended in out there until we started playing. He had a really good month of December,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re anxious to see what he can do this spring. He’s a guy who will add to our senior class, kind of a pleasant surprise.’’
SIDELINED: Iowa will be without a handful of players this spring as they work their way back from recent surgeries.
Defensive back Brandon Snyder, defensive tackle Matt Nelson, defensive end Romeo McKnight, fullback Austin Kelly, linebacker Kyle Taylor and running back Toks Akinribade will not participate in spring practices because of medical issues. Snyder sand Nelson are the only returning starters in that group.
TRADING PLACES: Three Hawkeyes will lineup at new positions for the 15 practices leading up to Iowa’s spring game on April 20 at Kinnick Stadium.
Levi Duwa and Jake Newborg have shifted from defensive line to the offensive side of the ball as has Cam Harrell, a redshirt freshman defensive back from Bradley-Bourbonnais in Illinois who is now getting a look at running back.
THE FLIP SIDE: Iowa will start the spring with Tristan Wirfs at left tackle and Alaric Jackson at right tackle on the offensive line, flipped from their starting positions last season.
At this point, Ferentz cautions against reading anything into that.
“They’ll both practice in both spots,’’ he said. “I don’t even know where we have them listed right now, … but those guys will practice both sides until we make a determination.’’
TICKETS SET: Iowa announced individual game promotions, ticket package and pricing options for home football games on Tuesday.
Season ticket renewals are being taken through March 31 and the seat selection process for first-time season ticket holders will begin May 18.
General public season tickets for seven home games are priced at $415, with faculty/staff tickets set at $345 and student season tickets available starting April 2 at $150 for seven home games or $125 for a six-game ticket that does not include the Nebraska game played during Thanksgiving break.
Mobile passes will go sale on May 1, priced at $250 and three-game ticket packages priced at $195 will be available starting on June 7.
Single-game ticket sales for various donor groups start on May 29, with general public single-game sales set to start on July 16.
Individual game tickets are priced at $50 for Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa games, $65 for Maryland and Northwestern games, $75 for Nebraska and $95 for Iowa State and Wisconsin games.