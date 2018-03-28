Media members had a chance to observe a few segments of the fourth of Iowa’s 15 spring football practices this morning in Iowa City.
The amount of time journalists had the chance to watch provides a brief glimpse of what goes on during a full workout, designed primarily to provide photo and video opportunities as the team works through routine drills.
If the Hawkeyes are secretly introducing a triple-option offense or shuffling exclusively to a three-man defensive front this spring – neither even a remote possibility – it won’t be rolled out when we are in the confines of the Iowa indoor practice facility.
There is some value to what journalists do have a chance to see, though, as the Hawkeyes work toward their April 20 spring game at Kinnick Stadium and ultimately toward the start of the 2018 season.
A few thoughts after watching a few minutes of an Iowa spring football practice this morning:
1. Iowa was getting after it up front
It’s spring and with some open spots on the depth chart, Hawkeyes are looking to make an impression and there was some spirited competition taking place between offensive and defensive linemen.
That included Levi Duwa, who arrived at Iowa a year ago as a defensive lineman and is now handling himself well on the offensive front.
Bettendorf’s Mark Kallenberger is working was working with the second team and more than looks the part. Offensive line coach Tim Polasek didn’t tolerate mental miscues from him, to a degree an indication that the redshirt freshman has a bright future in front of him with continued development.
2. Iowa's running backs could share a cab
Iowa had four on the field this morning – Toren Young, Ivory Kelly-Martin, Kyshaun Bryan and converted defensive back Cam Harrell – and it will likely be that way throughout the spring.
Young and Kelly-Martin are known commodities who have a chance to provide Iowa with a blend of speed and power in the backfield.
Bryan, who redshirted last fall as a freshman, looked solid as did Harrell.
Toks Akinribade, out this spring after undergoing a medical procedure in December, was in the house. He’s not participating in practice and is among Hawkeyes who are out this spring.
3. Spencer Petras is a big man
An early enrollee, Petras was one of four quarterbacks on the field for Iowa this morning. He stands out with a 6-foot-5, 227-pound size and his ability to deliver a decent ball.
Nate Stanley is the guy behind center and a year in the program has positioned Peyton Mansell in the second spot on the depth chart. Mansell has shown growth from what we saw last fall, displaying a strong and accurate arm.
Petras, who was running behind junior walk-on Ryan Schmidt, will ultimately benefit from what he’s learning now.
4. Brian Ferentz can take a hit
Although, he didn’t have much of a choice.
The Iowa offensive coordinator got drilled by tight end Nate Wieting but did bounce back up quickly after getting run over.
5. Daviyon Nixon is working
It’s easy to see what coaches like about the junior college transfer who will redshirt next season to concentrate on academics.
At 6-foot-3, 306 pounds, he showed both size and athleticism that catch the eye. He’s raw, but will have time to learn now and on the practice field in the fall as he redshirts.
6. Iowa is looking at a lot of linebackers
Players are shuffling between positions inside and out, something coach Seth Wallace indicated yesterday will likely continue as the Hawkeyes work to put the right pieces in the right places.
Wallace also mentioned the Amani Jones had gotten off to a strong start through the first three practices. The fight for playing time is far from over with the three open positions, but Jones brings an attitude and some welcomed quickness to the position.