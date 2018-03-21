Four defensive players who can benefit the most from a big spring with the Iowa football program, which opened its spring drills this morning:
Brady Reiff, DT
With seven of the eight players on the Pinstripe Bowl depth chart returning, numbers on Iowa's defensive front shouldn't be an issue during the upcoming season.
The end positions are well stocked with Anthony Nelson, Parker Hesse, A.J. Epenesa and Sam Brincks returning, but Hawkeyes will need to find a replacement for Nathan Bazata at a tackle spot.
Matt Nelson and Cedrick Latimore were part of a rotation at tackle last season and may well be the front runners for starting assignments in the fall, but don't discount Brady Reiff.
Bazata brought an ornery streak to the position, something Reiff seems capable of bringing to the table as well. At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, the younger brother of former Hawkeye Riley Reiff has the potential to take a step forward this spring.
Manny Rugamba, CB
Who's got next?
Desmond King and Josh Jackson thrived at left cornerback for Iowa over the past few seasons, leaving an opportunity for someone to step into that role this spring.
Matt Hankins had a solid freshman year with 21 tackles and Michael Ojemudia returns after recording 29 stops last season, but the 15 practices the Hawkeyes have this spring culminating in an April 20 spring game may prove to be now or never time for junior Manny Rugamba.
After thriving as a freshman, Rugamba's sophomore season proved to be a challenge at time. He was suspended for the season opener and dealt with injuries later in the year in addition to showing flashes of his capabilities.
He returns to the field this spring after recording 36 tackles last season and only safety Jake Gervase with six had more pass break ups among returning Hawkeyes than the four Rugamba finished with last fall.
Kristian Welch, LB
There are a lot of names that could be listed in this spot as Iowa looks to replace all three of its starting linebackers.
No Josey Jewell. No Bo Bower. No Ben Niemann. It's going to be a different look in the middle of the Hawkeye defense this spring.
Kristian Welch, a junior from Iola, Wisconsin, was listed as the back-up to Jewell at middle linebacker for the Pinstripe Bowl and will be in the middle of a large number of candidates vying to catch the attention of coaches this spring at the linebacker positions.
None saw much time last season, reflective of the gulf that existed between the experience of three senior starters and their back-ups.
Welch finished the year with six tackles, for example, 130 fewer than the number collected by Jewell.
So, Iowa essentially begins fresh at the linebacker spots, where Welch will compete with Jack Hockaday, Aaron Mends, Amani Jones, Nick Niemann and others for opportunities this spring.
Colton Rastetter, P
If anybody on the Iowa roster could use a fresh start, it's probably Colton Rastetter and his returning back-up, Ryan Gersonde.
An injury and technical issues limited Gersonde's role as a true freshman last season as the Hawkeyes dealt with the inconsistencies which accompanied the 55 punts Rastetter delivered. He averaged 37.79 in his first season as a starter, placing 11 punts inside the 20.
That leaves plenty of room for offseason growth in an area where Iowa needs improved consistency.