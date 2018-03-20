Four offensive players who can benefit the most from a big spring with the Iowa football program, which begins its spring practices on Wednesday:
Ivory Kelly-Martin, RB
The Hawkeyes must replace their top two rushers from last season's 8-5 team.
Akrum Wadley and James Butler combined to run for 1,505 yards to lead the most consistent segment of the Iowa offense.
Toren Young is a known commodity after gaining 193 yards a year ago and will be a factor in the Hawkeye backfield next season.
With Toks Akinribade still working his way back from a medical procedure he underwent last December, Ivory Kelly-Martin will have a chance to show his abilities this spring. The Illinois native provided a few glimpses of potential during his freshman season last fall, rushing for 184 yards on 20 carries with a blend of quickness and strength.
Keegan Render, OL
Iowa football success has typically been defined by the strength of its offensive line.
That won't change next season, although Iowa's work this spring includes finding replacements for two interior starters in guard Sean Welsh and center James Daniels.
Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs return at tackle positions, while Keegan Render is the only interior starter who is back next fall and his leadership will be important as the Hawkeyes reshape their defensive front.
Render is a preparing for his senior season and the Indianola, Iowa, native has 20 career starts on his resume. He's also lined up at both guard and center, providing coaches with some options as they look to put together the right five.
Brandon Smith, WR
Iowa has a need at wide receiver and after seeing action in 10 games a year ago as a true freshman, Brandon Smith may be part of the solution.
The Hawkeyes' Nick Easley returns for his senior year after catching a team-leading 51 passes, but Smith has both the size at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds and quickness to help Iowa.
He caught just three passes a year ago, gaining 15 yards. Last year's game experience, though, should provide him with some level of comfort as he works through spring practices for the first time and prepares for an expanded role.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR
Like Smith, Smith-Marsette saw the field last fall for the Hawkeyes and will be able to build on that experience in an area of need while working with quarterback Nate Stanley this spring.
The New Jersey native caught 18 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also missed opportunities to add to that total and decreasing his number of drops will be a focus as he works through his first set of spring practices as a Hawkeye.
The potential is easy to see. The consistency in production is what he will be working on as Iowa works toward its April 20 spring game under the lights at Kinnick Stadium.