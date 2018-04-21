IOWA CITY — Jake Gervase wrapped his arms around more than interception Friday night during the Iowa football team’s public conclusion to spring practices.
The Hawkeyes’ senior free safety from Davenport Assumption has caught on to the idea that the Iowa defense has the potential to do great things during the 2018 season with continued work and development.
"I think we have a chance to be something special," Gervase said. "I think the possibility is there. It’s up to us to see if we can make it happen."
Gervase bases his belief on the experience the Hawkeyes return both on the defensive line and in the secondary as well as the potential he sees in a group of linebackers competing to fill three lineup vacancies.
Collectively, Gervase sees depth that wasn’t there a year ago when he we was competing for his own opportunity that led him to record three interceptions as a first-year starter at safety last fall.
The rotations that developed both on the front and back ends of the Iowa defense during the 2017 season have created beneficial depth and a cohesion that is making a difference.
Gervase saw that play out on Friday, working with Amani Hooker at the safety position with the starting unit during the 90-minute finale to Iowa’s 15 spring practices.
Both continued to demonstrate their playmaking ability, creating havoc with a familiar Iowa offense that was testing them with some unfamiliar looks.
Hooker and Gervase both had a role in making it difficult for Iowa’s top offensive unit to sustain drives, each intercepting a pass.
"We had really good communication," Gervase said. "With the first group, I don’t think we had many mental errors. We saw some new formations that we hadn’t seen during spring. We executed well."
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz liked what he saw from the pair during Friday’s practice.
"Spring games aren’t critical certainly, but they’re good indicators sometimes of what guys are doing," Ferentz said, adding that he likes the leadership he sees developing from the safety positions that Gervase and Hooker have provided.
Ferentz sensed things coming together from a leadership practices as the end of spring drills neared.
"I think we see the guys, particularly this past week, come together a little bit better and look a little more like a team," Ferentz said. "Then right along with it, we see some leadership starting to develop in a lot of areas, which is encouraging."
Gervase finds himself building off of the confidence he gained with his performance during his junior season.
"Things aren’t so new right now. I feel a lot more comfortable on the field and I should," he said. "I have another year of experience under my belt and that only helps. It does make a difference."
Gervase believes the Iowa defense has a chance to make a difference as well.
"I really feel like we have a chance to have as good of a defense as we’ve had since I’ve been here. A lot of guys who are back were playing pretty good football late last season, and we’re working to take that to the next level," Gervase said.
That started with a commitment to offseason strength and conditioning work, improved numbers in the weight room and a desire to make it all fit together after returning to the for spring practices that began on March 21.
"We realize we aren’t where we need to be for the season yet, but I think we’re ahead of where we were a year ago," Gervase said. "Spring ball creates the foundation to build on. I think we’ve got a pretty solid start."
Experience has been the main component for the Hawkeyes.
"With experience, you can play a little bit faster, read some things a little bit quicker. I think with our ‘D’ line, with so much experience, a lot guys who have played a couple of years up there and in our secondary we have a good amount of guys who have started some games," Gervase said.
"It’s not about trying to do anything extra, but it allows you to play a little quicker, to make some more plays. If we’re all on the same page, it can be a pretty special defense."
Gervase wants to help make that happen as he prepares for his final collegiate season.
"I’m trying to step up my game," he said. "It’s my senior year. I know the system. I’m comfortable in it, and I want to build on the experiences that have helped me get to this point. For this point in time, I feel good about where things are headed."