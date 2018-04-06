IOWA CITY — Motivation isn’t an issue.
"Guys are coming here to try to take me out on my home turf," wrestler Thomas Gilman said. "I’ve got to be ready for that, got to be ready to go."
That seldom has been a problem for the three-time all-American from Iowa, a silver medalist at the 2017 Senior Freestyle World Championships in Paris.
Gilman expects even more of himself this weekend, in the lineup for the United States at the United World Wrestling Freestyle World Cup being hosted by Iowa.
The eight-team world dual championships begin at 10 a.m. today at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the United States team begins with a 10 a.m. dual against India, which precedes a 2:30 p.m. test for Gilman in a dual against Japan and a lineup that is expected to include Yuki Takahashi, the wrestler who denied Gilman gold at the World Championships last year.
"You learn a lot about yourself when you wrestle on this type of stage. It’s different. The competitions keep coming at you," Gilman said.
"I’ve always trained year-round but at this stage, I have an understanding how you have to be competition-ready because the challenges come at you fast and hard, one after another."
Gilman welcomes the chance to return to the mat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the two-day event, which includes two sessions today and a third at 10 a.m. on Sunday leading up to a gold-medal dual at 4 p.m.
"It’s going to be exciting to wrestle in front of my home fans again, Iowa fans, but I’m kind of moving on in my career," Gilman said. "It’s about wrestling in front of the U.S. fans and the worldwide audience. I think bringing that audience and Team USA to Carver-Hawkeye Arena is going to be good for the town."
Gilman is part of a USA lineup that includes world gold medalists Jordan Burroughs and Kyle Snyder, silver medalist James Green and bronze medalists J’Den Cox and Nick Gwiazdowski.
Collectively, Team USA wrestlers have combined for 15 world and Olympic medals, and they will be trying to accomplish something that the USA has not done since 2003: win the World Cup.
"It’s an important weekend," Gilman said. "It’s a team thing, and we are in the middle of a cycle between Olympic games. The USA gained some momentum in Paris last year at the World Championships, and this is a chance to build off of that."
Gilman expects a test.
"The other top teams, they’ve got talent, just like our team has talent," he said. "We’ve got a lot of tough guys, guys who have won medals in world competition, and we have to be ready to go out there and fight."
Team USA accomplished that in Paris, winning the team title.
For Gilman, this weekend presents a chance to further position himself on an international level.
"He’ll be the first to tell you that he wasn’t satisfied with silver in Paris," said Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands, a former resident freestyle coach for USA Wrestling. "And he shouldn’t be. That’s not what you compete for. The objective is to win gold."
Brands views this weekend’s World Cup competition to be a good measuring stick for Gilman, who will be wrestling at 125.5 pounds.
"As ready as he was in Paris, and he was ready, he should see now how much more it takes to get to where he wants to be," Brands said.
"If I’m Thomas Gilman, I see that I have to do an even better job of getting ready for the next level. This tournament is a step in that direction. He’ll see good competition. It will be a good test."
Gilman gets that.
In a little over a year since completing his Iowa career, he has learned how wrestlers must continue to evolve and progress if they want to not just reach the pinnacle of the sport but stay there.
"There’s always going to be another guy out there trying to knock you off. That’s the way it works, and you have to keep after it, keep working if you want to reach your goals," Gilman said.
"I’m not there yet. I haven’t won anything. I’m not interested in silver. That may be fine for some people, but I don’t accept that. It’s gold that I want. The World Cup is another part in that process, another step to get me where I want to be."