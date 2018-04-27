Iowa has added a Chicago-area safety to its 2019 football recruiting class.
Sebastian Castro of Richards High School in Oak Lawn announced on Twitter that he has selected the Hawkeye program, becoming the sixth player to verbally commit to Iowa’s next recruiting class.
"It was a good fit for me and my family," Castro said. "I liked the coaches, and coach (Phil) Parker has a history of doing good things with defensive backs. There is a history there. I like the culture of the program that I saw when I was out there and it just made sense for me."
The 6-foot-1, 198-pound junior was offered by Iowa more than a year ago when he was one of a handful of sophomores who attended a junior day on the Iowa campus.
In addition to playing in the secondary, he was a quarterback for a Richards team which went unbeaten to win the Red Division in the South Suburban Conference and finished a 7-3 season with loss to New Lenox Providence in the opening round of the Illinois Class 6A playoffs.
Castro selected Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Syracuse and Ball State.
He is rated by both Rivals.com and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale. Rivals ranks him as the 30th-best safety prospect in the 2019 senior class.
Castro joins Orion tight end Logan Lee as Illinois preps who have committed to sign with Iowa in its 2019 recruiting class, and he is the second defensive player to announce intentions to become a Hawkeye, following Cedar Falls linebacker Jack Campbell.
Iowa’s other three commitments are from in-state offensive linemen, Tyler Endress of Norwalk, Noah Fenske of New Hampton and Ezra Miller of Holstein.