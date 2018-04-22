IOWA CITY – James Daniels didn’t leave anything to chance.
After choosing to forego his final season of eligibility at Iowa, Daniels has positioned himself as the top center in the NFL draft which begins Thursday night in Arlington, Texas.
A likely late first-round or early second-round choice, Daniels accomplished that not only with his work with the Hawkeyes but with what he has accomplished in the months since.
His performance at the NFL Combine caught the attention of scouts and his follow-up effort at Iowa’s pro day only added to the possibility of the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Warren, Ohio native having a short wait before being chosen in the draft.
“I wanted to put myself in the best position possible,’’ Daniels said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz suggested that probably happened long before the 20-year-old Daniels decided to take his game to the next level.
“In my mind, he could go and play guard for anybody next year, just about anybody in the league, maybe not anybody, but he’s that kind of player,’’ Ferentz said.
Daniels describes the last few months as a whirlwind.
He has spent the past month crisscrossing the country meeting with nearly a dozen NFL teams as a follow up what he accomplished both at the NFL Combine and on home turf at Iowa’s pro day.
Daniels believed it was important to perform well in both for different reasons.
“At the combine, you know the exact drills you are going to do and in my mind, it’s not a good indicator of how good of an offensive lineman you can be,’’ Daniels said. “Here, the drills are a lot more position oriented.’’
Unlike some prospects, Daniels welcomed the chance provided at the pro day where scouts can put a player through a specific drill because it is relevant to the scheme their team runs or it may just be something they want to see if a player can do.
Daniels used a request from an offensive line coach from the Saints at Iowa’s pro day as an example.
“If he wanted to see me in a drill at the combine, he wouldn’t be able to do it, but here he could be like ‘I want you to do this, this and this’ and I could do it.’’
Daniels then did that, that and that.
“I saw it as a good opportunity for me to not only show what I could do, but show them that I’m willing to do whatever it takes to compete in the NFL,’’ Daniels said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and this is part of the process to make it happen.’’
Daniels positioned himself to get that done beginning with his work at the NFL Combine, emerging as a realistic first-round draft possibility.
At Indianapolis, his time in the 20-yard shuttle of 4.4 seconds was the best among his peers.
He finished second in three-cone drill at 7.29 seconds, tied for sixth with a vertical jump of 30.5 inches and was 10th in the broad jump with an effort of nine feet.
The length of his arms, 33.75 inches, and the short-area quickness he displayed in Indianapolis on tape helped Daniels position himself as the top center prospect in this year’s draft.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. lists Daniels as a first-round selection, believing he will be among a number of offensive linemen who could end up at anywhere from 22-32 in Thursday’s opening round in Arlington, Texas.
“Whenever the offensive linemen start to go, whether it’s 22, 25, 28, he’s going to be in the group,’’ Kiper said.
The success Iowa-trained offensive linemen have had in the NFL only adds to the opportunity that is in front of Daniels this week.
“To me, Daniels has everything that is the best among the Kirk Ferentz linemen who are out there now,’’ Kiper said. “He’s a product of a program that has the reputation for producing good, solid NFL linemen and Daniels is going to be a good pick wherever he ends up.’’
Daniels is committed to making it work.
After seeing the field for Iowa at the age of 17, the now 20-year-old Daniels maintains a wide-eyed enthusiasm for the game and what he has found himself taking part in since making his final snaps in the Pinstripe Bowl.
“This is what I’ve always wanted to do, play in the NFL and here I am on the doorstep of making it happen,’’ Daniels said. “It’s an exciting place to be and I’m looking forward to seeing where it all leads.’’