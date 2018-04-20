IOWA CITY — As the Iowa football team worked through the last of its 15 spring practices, safeties Amani Hooker and Jake Gervase left the Iowa offense with a reminder that there is work to be done.
Linebacker Amani Jones then added the exclamation point.
Hooker and Gervase intercepted Nate Stanley passes and Jones "delivered the boom" as promised in his newfound role at middle linebacker Friday night in front of an estimated crowd of 9,300 at Kinnick Stadium that watched the Hawkeyes’ only public appearance of the spring.
"We were in game uniforms, but we were hardly game ready," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Preparing for his 20th season as the Hawkeyes head coach, Ferentz said his team made strides this spring but will return to the field this summer with plenty of work to do before a Sept. 1 season opener against Northern Illinois.
Ferentz used the Hawkeyes’ offensive line as an example.
Iowa returns starters at the tackle positions in Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs, and Ferentz said Keegan Render has exceeded expectations in his transition to center, but the Hawkeyes will continue to work to solidify the guard positions and develop depth when fall camp opens.
"We have a chance to have a good line, but it’s a lot like our entire football team, we have a ways to go to get there," Ferentz said. "It’s like a lot of years. We have a chance to be a good team, but we’re not very deep right now."
With a north end zone grandstand project restricting use of a portion of the field, Iowa simply ran one series of plays after another as it worked from north to south throughout the 90-minute workout.
Stanley quarterbacked through a timed half that opened the practice and reserves Peyton Mansell, Spencer Petras and Ryan Schmidt ran the offense the remainder of the evening.
None led Iowa on a drive of 60-plus yards for a touchdown, although Schmidt had an 18-yard pass to Dominique Daffney called back by a penalty.
When early drives stalled, Miguel Recinos converted on a 31-yard field goal and Caleb Shudak hit from 40 yards while Keith Duncan just missed from 43 yards.
Hooker and Gervase were disruptive on defense. Hooker picked off a pass and later recovered a fumbled reception by T.J. Hockenson one play before Gervase intercepted a Stanley pass.
"Just trying to make those guys work," Gervase said. "Nate was working a little short-handed with Nick (Easley) out, but the idea is to challenge them just like they challenge us."
Ferentz liked that Hooker’s pick came on a play Iowa’s offense had not run much during the spring.
"It shows that he was into it, is making progress, and we’ve seen that from those guys this spring," Ferentz said.
Stanley, who found a reliable replacement for Easley in sophomore Max Cooper, believes the spring has been productive for the Hawkeye offense.
"We made steady progress," Stanley said. "It’s been a little different this spring, going through it a second year. I’m more comfortable, and I feel like I’m ahead of where I was a year ago at this time. I’m feeling good about where things are headed."
Ivory Kelly-Martin and Toren Young rotated with the first team at running back, working behind a line that included Cole Banwart and Landon Paulsen as starting guards with Jackson and Wirfs opening at tackle and Render playing center.
Bettendorf’s Mark Kallenberger saw time with the starting unit at a guard spot as well.
"Nate, you can tell, is more comfortable out there," Render said. "He’s in charge and confidence-wise, that is helping bring us all along. We know we have work to do, but I think we come out of spring feeling like things are headed in the right direction."
On the other side of the ball, Jones added to that comfort level as well, delivering a couple of strong hits from the middle linebacker position Josey Jewell has filled for the last three-plus seasons.
"Amani’s settling in there," Ferentz said. "He’s stepped in and has done a good job. Nick (Niemann) outside has done the same thing. ... Amani loves the game, and you can see it in the way he plays."
And like the rest of the Hawkeyes, Ferentz views the work that Jones does between now and the start of the season as the critical component to just how good this Iowa football team can be.
"We’ve done a good job to get to where we are now, but I think we all realize that we have so much more to do," defensive end Anthony Nelson said. "I think we can all see the potential. Now, it’s all about turning that potential into reality with the work we put into it over the next few months."