It’s fairly common for college students to head south for spring break.
Lots of kids go off to the beaches of Florida, Texas, Mexico and assorted other places to bask in the sunshine and do things they’ll never tell their parents about.
Jake Gervase went to a place where all the cars were 60 years old, the internet access was limited (and probably censored) and the food, language and customs all were extremely strange.
He went to Cuba.
And he loved it.
"Every time I told somebody I was going to Cuba for spring break, they said ‘What? You can go to Cuba?’" Gervase said. "I said ‘Yeah, I guess so. I’m going with a class.’"
The Davenport Assumption graduate, who will play his final season as a safety on the Iowa football team next fall, spent the week before the start of spring football drills in Cuba with 11 fellow students and two professors as part of a leadership and culture course.
"We learned a little about Cuba’s business structure and some of the struggles they face, and we worked with small businesses to try to give them solutions to some of the problems they’re facing and learned about the culture," said Gervase, who is majoring in finance. "It was an awesome week."
Even though Cuba is only about 100 miles south of Florida, it is light years away from Iowa in terms of lifestyle, culture and pretty much everything else.
The common perception is that the people there may be somewhat suspicious or even hostile toward a bunch of American kids.
Gervase said that was anything but the case.
"They were awesome, really awesome," he said. "My first night I was walking home from our bus and there were four Cubans — they didn’t speak a lick of English — and they were sitting down playing dominoes. I stopped to watch and one of them got up right away and offered me their seat and I played dominoes for like a half hour.
"They were very welcoming, really great people, really awesome to be around. Living with a host family was really cool. Like I say, it was an unbelievable experience."
Because the importation of foreign vehicles was banned once the Communist government came to power in 1959, Gervase said the common modes of transportation during his week on the island were things his grandparents might have owned.
"That’s all they had ...," he said. "Every time you took a cab it was an old 1950s Chevy. It was really sweet."
The language was something he needed to adjust to. Gervase said he took Spanish during his years at Assumption, but immediately found he needed a refresher course.
"By the end of the week with a dictionary in hand I could hold a conversation with my host family, who didn’t speak English at all," he said. "It definitely warmed up and came back to me a little bit."
Unlike some of his peers who spent a more leisurely week in places such as Miami, Daytona Beach, South Padre Island or Puerta Vallarta, Gervase couldn’t wait to get home and tell about the experience.
"It was really fun, and I learned a lot," he said. "It was a great opportunity to kind of be thrown into a whole different culture."