IOWA CITY — Outfitting the entire Iowa football team in new custom-fitting helmets comes with a price tag of more than $100,000, money well spent from the perspective of coach Kirk Ferentz.
The Hawkeyes will become the first college football team in the United States to wear helmets featuring eight customized pieces of padding inside designed to absorb impact.
The idea is to reduce the chance of a concussion or a head-related injury, and over the past two seasons, more than a dozen Iowa players have been wearing the helmets manufactured by Riddell on an experimental basis.
"The guys who wore them last year were enthusiastic about it," Ferentz said. "That was our plan, see what their reaction was before we jumped in the water all the way."
Helmets have traditionally come in standard sizes. Ferentz said the fit of those sizes has seemingly varied on occasion.
"Every fall, one year it’s a (size) double X, the next an L works," he said. "But these are custom-made, so I think anytime you have something that’s custom-made, it’s pretty nice."
Ferentz credits longtime Iowa equipment manager Greg Morris with putting the Hawkeyes in a position to become the first team in the country to wear the custom-fitting headgear.
He said Morris’ relationship with Riddell gave Iowa a chance to essentially experiment with the helmets the past two seasons.
A total of 15 players have worn the gear, providing feedback about sizing and comfort. There have been no concussion issues among Hawkeyes who have worn the helmets.
Ferentz compares the test period with the helmets to ideas that have been experimented with over time.
"The big thing is you don’t want to do something that is not going to be safe; that’s first and foremost," Ferentz said. “You want those assurances. It’s a little bit like knee braces. Knee braces are really expensive, but knee surgeries are expensive, too."
The padding in the helmet is the primary difference between the custom-fit helmet and a standard helmet worn by most players.
From the outside, there is no visible difference between the two.
On a custom-fit helmet, eight pieces of padding are crafted individually based on the shape of the head of the player who is wearing it, providing a more effective way of absorbing hits that players take during competition.
Ferentz sees value in the potential safety benefits of the custom-fit helmets.
"It is a real focal topic right now," Ferentz said. "I think everybody involved in the safety of players right now is looking at what we can do better. This is something that has been brewing for a little bit, and we feel really fortunate. I know our players are excited about it."
The custom-fit aspect of the helmets comes with a cost.
Each helmet will cost more than $1,000, and more than 80 upperclassmen will be outfitted for the helmets this spring, allowing them to be used during the fall season.
Newcomers to the program will be fitted after they arrive on campus later this summer and will likely receive their new helmets by December.
Ferentz said the potential to reduce the risk of injury to a player is something he welcomes at any point.
"That’s our obligation to them. We’ve always been kind of committed that way, whether it’s the equipment or the medical care, we try to make sure out players get the best of everything that way," Ferentz said.
"We’re convinced right now that this is the right thing to do, and it can be better for everyone’s health and well being."