An Ohio linebacker who had his choice of nearly two dozen Football Bowl Subdivision programs has trimmed his list to one — Iowa.
Jestin Jacobs, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound outside linebacker made a verbal commitment on Friday to become part of the Hawkeyes’ 2019 recruiting class. He is the second player in four days to announce intentions to sign with Iowa.
Rated as a top-20 prospect in the 2019 senior class in the state of Ohio by multiple recruiting analysts, Jacobs picked up additional recruiting interest in recent weeks following a strong showing at The Opening, a regional prospect camp hosted by Nike in Canton, Ohio.
Iowa’s interest predated that, dating to success he had during his junior year at Northmont High School in Clayton, Ohio, where Jacobs finished with 74 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception last season.
Earlier this month, Jacobs trimmed his list of college options to seven, with Iowa on a list that also included Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue.
He also had scholarship offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Vanderbilt in addition to a number of Mid-American Conference programs.
Before announcing his decision on Friday on Twitter, Jacobs had scheduled two official visits for next month, one to Northwestern on June 15 and one a week later to Iowa.
The style of Iowa’s linebacker play and the relationship he established with Hawkeye coaches were determining factors in his decision.
"I wanted a program where good linebacker play is a tradition and where they have a history of developing good linebackers," Jacobs said. "Iowa has that, and the coaches have been real with me since the beginning."
Jacobs called his recruitment "a long journey," adding he wanted to bring it a conclusion sooner rather than later.
"There was no need to keep stringing people along. I found what I was looking for," he said.
In his announcement, Jacobs reiterated that.
"This has been a long process and a big dream of mine. Please respect my decision," Jacobs wrote. "I am proud to say that I am 100 percent committed to the University of Iowa to further my education and football career. I am very blessed to be able to make this decision."
He is rated by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale, and Rivals ranks him as the 18th-best outside linebacker prospect in the nation.
Jacobs is the second linebacker to verbally indicate plans to become part of an Iowa recruiting class that now numbers eight, following an earlier commitment from Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls.