CLEVELAND — An Iowa freshman who is toying with the 125-pound field at the NCAA Championships and a tournament-tested Illinois 165-pound senior will wrestle for national titles tonight.
The Hawkeyes’ Spencer Lee continued his dominating ways Friday in the quarterfinals and semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena, following a pair of technical falls on Thursday with two pins to earn a spot against Rutgers’ unbeaten Nick Suriano in the championship match.
The first Iowa true freshman to earn a spot in the NCAA finals since Steve Mocco in 2002, Lee earned that opportunity by pinning second-seeded Nathan Tomasello of Ohio State in 6 minutes, 5 seconds in the evening semifinal session after dropping Nicholas Piccininni of Oklahoma State in 3:58 earlier in the day.
Lee collected a quick takedown and expanded his lead to 5-2 after two periods before bringing his third-and-deciding match of the season against Tomasello to a sudden end.
"The coaches were telling me, put him down hard once you get the takedown," Lee said. "They believed in my opportunity, my ability to be able to turn him, and I believe in everything the coaches told me. I went out there, executed what I believed was the right thing to do in that situation."
In the third period, Lee scored a takedown on the edge to go up 8-2, and he then won the scramble that followed.
"I hit like almost a low shot, got in between his legs," Lee said. "I kind of stood up, and I threw his leg off to cut the corner, and he held on hard. He was fighting like any competitor would do. I pulled his legs up and ran over him."
Lee's work Friday helped lift the Hawkeyes into third in the team race. Iowa has 86.5 points, trailing Penn State with 120.5 and Ohio State at 109.5. Michigan is fourth with 73.5.
Illinois’ Isaiah Martinez, an NCAA champion as a freshman and a sophomore, returned to the championship match at 165 with a 5-2 semifinal victory over Iowa redshirt freshman Alex Marinelli.
The win came one match after the top-seeded Martinez assured himself of becoming the first-ever four-time all-American in Fighting Illini history with a 10-1 major decision over ninth-seeded Chance Marsteller of Lock Haven.
Martinez broke a 2-2 tie against Marinelli on a takedown with just under 30 seconds remaining in the second period to move into a championship match against third-seeded defending national champ Vincenzo Joseph.
The aggressive, physical style of Marinelli provided Martinez with the tune-up he was looking for in a rematch of last year’s championship match.
"He puts you in hard situations where guys aren’t just going to play patty cake with you," Martinez said. "He’s a good wrestler, a real good wrestler, good hand fighter, strong. Those matches remind you of how to grit things out."
Martinez had beaten Marinelli 14-5 at the Midlands in 2016 but said he faced a different wrestler Friday.
"He’s gotten a lot stronger, more confident," Martinez said. "… That confidence boost, that strength with experience, he’s probably two or three takedowns better than the last time I wrestled him. In a game of milliseconds, that’s pretty tremendous."
Marinelli will join Iowa’s Brandon Sorensen, Michael Kemerer and Sam Stoll in consolation competition today. Including Lee, the Hawkeyes will finish with at least five all-Americans for the fifth straight season.
Sorensen assured himself of becoming the 20th four-time all-American in Hawkeye history with the first of his two wins on Friday night, a 9-0 major decision over Ke-Shawn Hayes of Ohio State.
The Hawkeyes’ Cash Wilcke finished one win shy of all-American honors, losing 6-2 to top-seeded Kollin Moore of Ohio State in the Round of 12 at 197.
The season ended for Iowa’s Mitch Bowman in his second consolation match of the day on Friday, but not before the 184-pound junior from North Scott contributed some additional bonus points to the Hawkeyes’ team effort.
Finishing 2-2 in his first NCAA tourney, Bowman collected bonus points in both of his victories including a 19-2 technical fall over Kayne MacCallum of Eastern Michigan in the third round of the consolation bracket.
Bowman surrendered a takedown three seconds into match but recovered to overwhelm his opponent, building an 11-2 lead after one period and finishing off MacCallum in 3:47.
Nebraska’s seventh-seeded Taylor Venz ended Bowman’s all-American aspirations with a 16-4 major decision one round of shy of Round of 12, which determines all-American status.
Northern Iowa’s Jacob Holschlag at 197 and Illinois’ Emory Parker at 184 secured all-American status with the first of two wins for each on Friday night. The Panthers had two other wrestlers, Max Thomsen at 149 and Taylor Lujan at 174, lose in the all-American round.
Iowa State redshirt freshman Jarrett Degen reached that round in the consolation bracket at 149, but dropped a 3-2 decision to former national champion Jason Tsirtsis of Arizona State 3-2 to end a 23-11 season for ISU’s lone qualifier.
Jim Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier contributed to this report.