CLEVELAND — On an opening day that saw the season come to an end for three of the four Quad-City area qualifiers, the Iowa wrestling team learned how fickle momentum can be at the NCAA Championships.
The Hawkeyes followed a dominant opening round with tough evening session at Quicken Loans Arena as second-seeded Brandon Sorensen was among five Iowa wrestlers who tasted defeat.
"We have to be more physical. We have to come back stronger (today),: Iowa coach Tom Brands said. "… We are through session two, and we’ve got eight wrestling, so we have to be ready to go."
The Hawkeyes still sit in third place in the team race behind Ohio State, which went 19-1 in its matches Thursday, and Penn State. The Buckeyes have 36 points and sit 7.5 in front of the Nittany Lions and nine ahead of Iowa.
Despite a mostly disappointing evening session, the Hawkeyes have helped themselves by collecting 15 bonus points, 2.5 fewer than they collected during the entirety of the 2017 championships in St. Louis.
In the three matches they did win in the second round, freshman Spencer Lee recorded his second technical fall at 125 pounds while Michael Kemerer at 157 and freshman Alex Marinelli at 165 reached the quarterfinals with pins.
"That is how you wrestle matches," Brands said. "You wrestle matches to dominate. You wrestle to score bonus points. It is more fun that way."
Lee blanked both of his opponents, Alonzo Allen of Chattanooga and Luke Welch of Purdue by identical 18-0 scores.
"I was ready to go," Lee said. "I scored points and kept my hands and feet moving for seven minutes."
Kemerer, who faces defending national champ Jason Nolf of Penn State in his quarterfinal match, labeled his two-pin performance "a successful day" leading up to a match he has anticipated.
"That is the match everyone wants to see. That is the match I want, the match that I trained for," Kemerer said.
Marinelli also advanced with a pair of pins.
Sorensen, a three-time all-American lost for the first time before the semifinal round at the NCAA meet when Ronnie Perry of Lock Haven took him down with 30 seconds remaining to claim a 3-2 win.
"You strategize against a guy and we let him hang. He picked one and took us down," Brands said. "We were off the whole time."
The effort came after the Hawkeyes picked up bonus points in six of their nine wins in the opening-round, including from Mitch Bowman in his NCAA debut at 184.
The junior from North Scott won a 10-2 major decision over 15th-seeded Canten Marriott of Missouri in the first round before second-period back points led second-seeded Myles Martin to a 17-5 major decision over Bowman in the second round.
Bowman is among five Hawkeyes entering the consolation bracket today, wrestling Martin Mueller of South Dakota State. Joey Gunther was the lone Iowa wrestler to lose twice Thursday.
Beyond Bowman, the other three Quad-City area competitors followed opening-round losses with season-ending setbacks in the consolation bracket.
At 149, top-seeded Zain Retherford of Penn State used a point for riding time to win a 16-1, seven-minute technical fall over Eastern Michigan’s Kyle Springer, a senior from Davenport Assumption who also dropped a 3-2 decision to Eleazar Deluca or Rutgers on Thursday night.
At 125, Northern Iowa’s Jay Schwarm of Bettendorf and Missouri’s Barlow McGhee of Rock Island both were eliminated from the bracket.
Schwarm, a first-time qualifier seeded 16th, was pinned twice. Drew Mattin of Michigan sent the UNI sophomore to the consolation bracket in 3:56 in the opening round before Schwarm found himself in an 11-10 match with Sergio Mendez of Cal-Bakersfield before being pinned in 6:23.
Eighth-seeded Ethan Lizak of Minnesota earned an 11-0 major decision over McGhee in the opening round before McGhee suffered an 8-1 loss to Elijah Oliver of Indiana in the consolation bracket.
Northern Iowa and Illinois both advanced a wrestler to today’s quarterfinals.
UNI’s Taylor Lujan overcame a 12-10 deficit in the final 18 seconds to win 16-12 at 174 over 10th-seeded Ethan Ramos of North Carolina, coming out on top in a scramble for a two-point reversal and four back points to advance.
Illinois’ two-time NCAA champ Isaiah Martinez won a 10-5 decision over 16th-seeded Jonathon Chavez of Cornell at 165.
"You have a tremendous amount of respect for the guys trying to knock you off," Martinez said. "As an athlete, it’s all I could dream of. I’m excited that my final year will probably be my hardest year (to win)."
Both UNI and Illinois have three wrestlers competing in the wrestlebacks, as does Iowa State.
The Cyclones’ lone qualifier, redshirt freshman Jarrett Degen, followed a 9-5 opening-round win over 13th-seeded Colton McCrystal of Nebraska with a 7-5 loss to fourth-seeded Troy Heilmann of North Carolina on Thursday night.
Jim Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier contributed to this report.