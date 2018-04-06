IOWA CITY — In working to strengthen Iowa’s punting game, Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods believes the problem lies in performance, not personnel.
Woods said Friday returning punters Ryan Gersonde and Colten Rastetter are working this spring to gain consistency that was lacking throughout much of the 2017 season.
"It’s critical that we improve in that area going into next season, and the guys are working to get there," Woods said.
Iowa averaged 38.6 yards per punt and had a net punt average of 36.9 yards on its 71 punts last fall during an 8-5 season. Both averages ranked 13th in the Big Ten.
That leaves plenty of growth and has created competition between Gersonde, a sophomore who saw limited action as a freshman, in part because of injury, and Rastetter, a junior who moved into the starting role after Ron Coluzzi completed his eligibility.
Iowa ranked fourth in the Big Ten with both its average of 40.9 yards per punt and net average of 37.9 yards in 2016.
Woods said both Gersonde and Rastetter are making progress but must show continued improvement.
"We’re not about getting rid of guys. The philosophy of this program centers on development of its personnel, and that’s the case at any position. That is how our program is built, and that goes for our punters as well," Woods said.
He believes that both Gersonde and Rastetter have the ability to be consistent performers in the Big Ten.
"Some of what we saw last fall was a result of guys being young and being out there for the first time," Woods said.
At times, things worked. At times, games were filled with challenges.
Iowa punters had good days — averaging 53 yards at Northwestern and topping 40 yards on average against Ohio State and Wisconsin.
And, the Hawkeyes had bad days — averaging 29.9 yards and 27 yards against Purdue and Nebraska at the end of the regular season.
"The consistency is what we’re looking for, and some of that will come with experience," Woods said.
Among the areas both are working on this spring is developing the ability to play to their strengths.
Both punters used multiple punting styles last season and have reviewed the results on tape repeatedly as they worked toward the start of spring practices.
"They’ve probably seen more on tape than they prefer, but that’s part of it," Woods said.
The hope is that Iowa punters will begin to recognize their own strengths and play to them more frequently.
"Does he want to be a two-step guy? Does he want to be a jab-step punter? All of the mechanics that go into it, it's no different than quarterback or any other position," Woods said.
"Colten showed he could be a decent rugby-style guy last season. Is that the direction he needs to go? What are guys best at? Those are the things we’re sorting out this spring."
Both are working with new snappers this spring after Tyler Kluver completed his eligibility.
Junior Jackson Subbert, sophomore Austin Spiewak and redshirt freshman Marshall Coluzzi are part of what Woods describes as an ongoing competition for the long snapper position, an area where junior tight end Nate Vejvoda is also spending part of his practice time.
Iowa returns three kickers, Miguel Recinos, Keith Duncan and Caleb Shudak, and collectively Woods likes what he has seen from the group as it works toward an April 20 public practice.
"Through eight practices, we’ve only had one bad day kicking the football," Woods said.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Ivory Kelly-Martin currently top the depth chart on punt and kick returns, areas where transfer Kyle Groeneweg is also competing. Woods looks for them, as well as the players competing for roles around them, to bring certain traits to the field.
"We’re trying to develop our core players, players we can count on," Woods said. "Tough. Smart. Physical. That’s what we want from our guys on special teams, and we’re working to figure out where guys fit."