IOWA CITY — Names on a sheet of paper. That’s how Kirk Ferentz views the Iowa depth chart at linebacker as the Hawkeyes take the field today for the first of 15 spring practices.
“It’s anybody’s ballgame right now,’’ the Iowa coach said Tuesday on the eve of the start of his 20th spring at the helm of the Hawkeye program.
About the only thing Ferentz can say with certainty is that Josey Jewell, Bo Bower and Ben Niemann have exhausted their eligibility and the players who were behind Iowa’s three starters last fall have little experience at the collegiate level.
Jewell, Bower and Niemann combined for 304 tackles last fall during Iowa’s 8-5 season.
The six players listed at the three linebacker positions on the Hawkeyes’ spring two-deep roster released Tuesday combined for 28 tackles last fall, mostly as contributors on special teams.
As of today, Iowa’s depth chart is topped by junior Kristian Welch at middle linebacker, senior Aaron Mends at the will position and sophomore Nick Niemann at outside linebacker.
Their backups are senior Jack Hockaday in the middle, junior Amani Jones at the will and sophomore Barrington Wade on the outside.
“Some guys have a lot of position flexibility, the other guys maybe not as much,’’ Ferentz said. “The key thing for us right now is to figure out who the best three are and then we will try to figure out where we can put them most effectively.’’
Once that task is done, coaches will then try to figure out who the next three in line are and work to position them in spots where they are best suited.
That’s the same approach Iowa coaches have used in figuring out starters and backups on the offensive line, built around a core belief that putting the best players in position groups on the field puts a team in the best position for collective success.
At linebacker, there are nuances that factor into things.
Iowa relies on the middle position that Jewell played to call out signals and that will factor who ultimately becomes the starter there.
“It is a communicator position, so he’s got a lot on his shoulders. There are a lot of things to process and think about. That’s part of the equation there, for sure,’’ Ferentz said.
There is more to it, one of the reasons Jewell thrived at the heart of the Hawkeye defense.
“To me, the guy in the middle has to give you a spark in his own way,’’ Ferentz said. “Personalities can be different, certainly, but he’s got to be the guy that gives you a little spark in there.’’
Ferentz expects and wants to see competition for all three starting assignments this spring and before the Hawkeyes take their first snap of the spring, he sees multiple possibilities.
“We’ve got several guys that I think are capable,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve just got to figure out who the best one is.’’
Some of that may not shake itself out until fall camp, Ferentz conceded he’s fine with that but he wants to see forward progress this spring.
What he doesn’t expect to happen this spring is any experimentation that would shift a safety into a linebacker position.
Seniors Jake Gervase and Brandon Snyder both fit the job description, but Snyder isn’t expected back until June as he continues rehabilitation from knee surgery. That, along with the need to sort out depth throughout the position group at linebacker, will keep Gervase at safety for the spring.
“Maybe in August it will be a possibility,’’ Ferentz said. “The thinking there is we play so many teams that don’t play with fullbacks or tight ends anymore that some flexibility there and the chance to integrate that package might be good for us.’’
Kevin Ward, a backup linebacker who also was a senior last fall, filled the role as a fourth linebacker at times last season.
“To think we’d line up against Wisconsin 50 snaps like that probably won’t happen, but against some other teams maybe,’’ Ferentz said. “Both of those guys (Snyder and Gervase) are pretty veteran, smart, savvy guys who know what is going on. I think they could do it.’’