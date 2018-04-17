IOWA CITY – As the sequel comes together, Brian Ferentz is hoping for a little more Luke Skywalker and a little less Star Destroyer.
The Iowa offensive coordinator used a Star Wars analogy Tuesday to describe the peaks and valleys of what transpired during his first year of calling plays for the Hawkeyes.
As much as Iowa thrived on offense in wins over Iowa State, Ohio State and Nebraska, the Hawkeyes struggled to gain any traction on the road against Michigan State and Wisconsin.
The overall product played out as an 8-5 season which concluded with a Pinstripe Bowl victory.
Ferentz turned to Hollywood to describe what it was like as things played out last season.
“It’s like the other day when I’m watching “Star Wars’’ with my son. You’re in the Wisconsin game and it’s like you’re the pilot of that little sad rebel ship at the opening. Darth Vader’s Star Destroyer is closing in on that ship, right? That’s what the Wisconsin game feels like,’’ Ferentz said.
“But if it’s the Ohio State game or the Nebraska game, then you’re Luke Skywalker making the trench run in the Death Star. Everything is going to go right, don’t worry about it. Use the Force, Luke, you’ll be all right, call whatever you want.’’
Ferentz said he found opportunities to learn through both the good and the bad during his first season of ownership of Iowa’s offensive calls.
“The most important thing is once you get to the end of it and you have those learning experiences, you learn that some of those things are out of your control,’’ he said. “What you need to focus on is doing what you can do as well as you can do it.’’
Ferentz believes the Hawkeyes have something to build on.
An emphasis this spring has been on overcoming that lack of consistency on offense, something that has been helped with an established quarterback in returning starter Nate Stanley at the controls of the offense.
“The bottom line is that any way you slice it a year ago, it was our first dance together for everybody,’’ Ferentz said. “Now, we’re going into year two and hopefully you have a little bit more singleness of purpose, a little more cohesiveness, whether it’s the staff, the players, familiarity in the system.’’
He described it as a never-ending process.
Ferentz believes Iowa will continue to have success by being Iowa, building on the foundation which has allowed the Hawkeyes to have success throughout Kirk Ferentz’s first 19 seasons as the program’s head coach.
“Probably run the football pretty well, have the ability to control the tempo of the game through the running game, do a nice job of converting on third down or in the red zone in those critical situations,’’ Brian Ferentz said.
The ability to embrace those core values has led to success.
“When things go wrong, which they inevitably will, you have to be able to get under the hood and fix it. If you don’t understand what you’re dealing with, I think you’re going to have a hard time,’’ Ferentz said, referencing other styles of football that even he finds intriguing but would never try to coach.
That moves Iowa, with its returning quarterback and tight ends and needs for growth and experience at running back and receiver, with an offensive line somewhere between, working to become the best Iowa it can be.
That includes Stanley continuing to grow under center.
Ideally, Ferentz wants his quarterback to complete more than 60 percent of his passes. Stanley connected on 57 percent of his attempts last season.
“That’s not good enough,’’ Ferentz said. “The yardage isn’t as important, the production isn’t as important. If we are throwing the ball efficiently, we’ll be moving the ball. And, if we do that, we’ll be where we want to be.’’
Ferentz sees Stanley this spring gaining more of a mastery of the system he now operates, something he believes will result in improved production and ultimately greater efficiency.
“We ask our players to think. We don’t have everybody turn and look the sideline where we’re holding up some cool poster board. We don’t do that,’’ Ferentz said. “We feel like our quarterback has the best seat in the house. He can see things better than any of us. When he gets that mastery of the offense, then I think we have a chance to be a little better.’’