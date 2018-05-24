Two Ohio State pitchers held Iowa scoreless Thursday morning, ending the Hawkeyes' Big Ten tournament run and likely their season.
Iowa managed just four singles against Ryan Feltner and Seth Kinker in the 2-0 loss. Iowa had lost its tournament opener 2-1 to Michigan on Wednesday.
Cole McDonald surrendered two runs, one earned, over 4 1/3 innings for the Hawkeyes and a trio of Iowa relievers held the Buckeyes scoreless the rest of the way, but it wasn't enough as the bats failed to get going.
Iowa coach Rick Heller was pessimistic about the Hawkeyes' chances of getting an NCAA tournament bid after the game.
"I think all of us realize we needed to win a couple of games (at the Big Ten Tournament), based on where our RPI sits (to get into NCAA Tournament)," Heller said in a news release after the game. "I thought up until that point, we had done a lot. We had 10 wins against top 50 teams."