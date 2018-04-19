IOWA CITY — One last shot.
That’s what it comes down to for linebackers Jack Hockaday and Aaron Mends, two seniors working to position themselves to become first-time starters for the Iowa football team.
The pair has one final opportunity this spring to make an impression on coaches tonight when Iowa completes its series of 15 spring practices.
The 7 p.m. public workout under the lights at Kinnick Stadium will be strictly a practice and not a spring game, simply one last day of work for Hawkeye players.
Playing behind multi-year starters Josey Jewell, Ben Niemann and Bo Bower, Hockaday and Mends have been limited throughout their careers to special teams assignments and reserve roles on defense.
"It’s been tough. The goal for any player is to be out on the field as a starter, but that isn’t always as easy as it sounds," Hockaday said. "As you get older, you have to embrace the chance to become a leader and any role that you have on special teams."
With three senior starters to replace, Mends said the competition at linebacker has been intense since Iowa began spring practices five weeks ago.
Coaches have continued to mix and match players at varying positions, informing players of where they will start on any given day when they arrive for practice.
"They’re giving everybody a look," Mends said. "None of us has much game experience other than special teams, and the coaches are looking at a lot of combinations. Everybody is getting after it, trying to show what they can do. It’s been real competitive."
For Hockaday and Mends, that competitiveness is accompanied by the realization that this is their final set of spring practices in an Iowa uniform.
Hockaday, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound all-state pick at Maroa-Forsyth High School in Illinois, is a fourth-year senior who saw action on special teams as a true freshman on an Iowa team that went unbeaten during the 2015 regular season.
Mends, a 6-0, 228-pound native of Kansas City, Missouri, is a fifth-year senior who redshirted in 2014 before seeing action as the Hawkeyes played their way to the Rose Bowl the following season.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said earlier this week that if the Hawkeyes had a game to play now, Mends would get the start at the weak-side linebacker spot filled by Bo Bower last season.
Hard-hitting junior Amani Jones would get the nod in front of Hockaday at middle linebacker, where Josey Jewell has started the past three-plus seasons.
Fully healthy after dislocating an elbow in preseason camp last fall and having his appendix removed near the end of the season, Hockaday believes he is ready.
"I feel like I’ve got the nose for the ball that the coaches are looking for," he said. "I know I can find a way to make a tackle. I know at the end of the day the best guys will be out there and everybody will stand behind them and give them their full support."
Despite previous disappointments, Mends said he has never given up on the chance to one day start for Iowa.
"I was raised that if you wanted to do something, commit to it and make sure that you’re all in," Mends said. "… The coaches, they talk all the time about being ready when your time comes. They talk about how it may not happen right away, but trust the process, trust what you’re learning and be ready."
Mends said they made no promises other than it wouldn’t be easy.
He’s made the most of his time on special teams, recording a blocked punt that led to a touchdown in a 2015 game against Maryland. His career numbers include two sacks among 11 tackles, including one of Michigan State’s Connor Cook in the 2015 Big Ten Championship Game.
"I wasn’t the most heavily recruited guy, but the message has always been keep fighting, keep fighting," Mends said. "Then eventually, you’ll get an opportunity and you’ll have no regrets at the end of the day."
Mends bought into that and has been pushed every step of the way by Jones, a junior from Chicago Phillips who was one of 10 true freshmen to see playing time in 2016.
"Me and Aaron, we try to get together every day," Jones said. "I’m trying to pick his brain. He’s trying to pick my brain. He asks me questions. I ask him questions."
This spring, they’ve performed, and Jones has caught the attention of coaches with his hard-hitting approach.
"I feel like I’m the hardest hitter on the team. You bring the boom or you don’t bring the boom," Jones said.
Jones has worked together with Mends to be ready when it was their time.
"You play the game because you want to be on the field playing, and being second on the depth chart can be a tough position to be in," Mends said. "I’ve always believed my time would come, and when it did, I wanted to make sure I was ready for it. I’m ready."