IOWA CITY — Josh Jackson’s game involves more than an ability to be a leaping one-handed playmaker.
The Iowa cornerback has spent the past four months working to demonstrate that to the NFL teams that will begin selecting their 2018 draft classes tonight in Arlington, Texas.
Among players invited to attend this year’s draft, Jackson is expected to become the first Hawkeye defensive back since Tom Knight in 1997 to be chosen in the opening round of the NFL’s three-day, seven-round draft.
"It’s an exciting time, something I’ve always dreamed about," Jackson said. "I put a lot of thought into my decision to be part of this year’s draft, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’m going in ready to put everything I have into it."
Jackson has worked to illustrate to his prospective employers that his game extends beyond the field.
"My understanding of the game and what I’ve learned in the film room is what allows me to go out and do what I’ve been able to accomplish on the field," Jackson said. "I was ready for my chance to start at Iowa last season because of the way I studied and prepared. That won’t change."
Before returning home to the Dallas area for the start of the draft, Jackson spent April being Jackson.
He concentrated on demonstrating his knowledge of the game during talks with NFL teams and has continued training.
"I’m staying humble, working as hard as I can and just trying to be myself," Jackson said. "I’m trying to keep things real."
Expected to be the ninth Hawkeye defensive back selected in the draft since 2008, Jackson joins offensive lineman James Daniels as potential first-round selections in this year’s draft.
The Hawkeyes have not had two players selected in the opening round of the draft since Knight and Ross Verba were chosen with the ninth and 30th picks in the opening round in 1997.
"It’s an honor to be part of that conversation," Jackson said. "I don’t take anything for granted. I appreciate the opportunity I was given at Iowa, and I’ll have the same respect for whatever team I end up with."
The 6-foot-1, 188-pound native of Corinth, Texas, expects to build off of what he accomplished during his first full season in the Hawkeye lineup.
He entered his junior season with just one career start and with 26 tackles on his resume.
Four months later, Jackson was a consensus all-American.
He intercepted eight passes, tying an Iowa record established by Nile Kinnick in 1939 and matched by Lou King in 1981 and by Jackson’s predecessor at left corner, Desmond King, in 2015.
In addition to returning his picks for 168 yards, including two for touchdowns, the Big Ten defensive back of the year also broke up 18 passes and recorded 48 tackles.
Jackson’s limited starting experience with the Hawkeyes has been a talking point for draft analysts, but the ESPN duo of Todd McShay and Mel Kiper rate him as a first-round selection.
"There are mixed opinions about where Josh fits, but he has demonstrated that he belongs," Kiper said. "He could factor into the thinking of a number of teams, Seattle, Arizona, Green Bay, and there are others. I think his main competition is (Louisville’s) Jaire Alexander. They’re similar corners."
McShay considers this year’s group of defensive back prospects "an average class, but the quality of the defensive backs has been good."
Iowa defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker believes Jackson has room to improve his game and is positioned for long-term success in the NFL.
"Based on his commitment to preparation and the things he will have to do in the NFL, he does have a lot of ability, and I think he has a lot of room to grow," Parker said.
"I think one more year here would have maybe helped him grow a little more, but we understand the process. I think he’ll be a guy that will last 10 years."
Jackson accomplished much of what he wanted to at the NFL Combine and during Iowa’s pro day last month.
He improved on his Combine results in front of representatives from 31 NFL teams at Iowa’s pro day, where he displayed a 40-inch vertical leap in addition to improving on his Combine performances by running the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 3.95 seconds.
"I’ve done everything I can to put myself in a good position," Jackson said. "Ultimately, the decision isn’t mind to make. It’s out of my hands now. I’m anxious to find out where things will lead, but I feel good with where I’m at, and I’m looking forward to the future."