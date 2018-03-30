IOWA CITY — Drake Kulick earned his undergraduate degree from Iowa prior to the start of the 2017 football season, but the Muscatine native continues to do his homework.
Kulick has learned this may be the perfect time to be a fullback looking for a job in the NFL.
"There are eight to 10 teams that don’t list fullbacks on their roster, and even the teams that have them, there are several who aren’t necessarily happy with what they have," Kulick said. "There are more than a handful of possibilities out there. The timing is good."
Some years, that isn’t the case, and Kulick is doing what he can to attract enough attention to get the one chance he needs to take his game to the next level.
"One is all it takes, and that’s what I’m looking for, that one team that will give me an opportunity," Kulick said.
Monday, Kulick spent the day trying to catch the eye of at least one of the 39 scouts representing 31 NFL teams who attended Iowa’s pro day.
Most were there to watch Josh Jackson show off his 40-inch vertical leap or see Josey Jewell cut significant time off of the 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Combine.
They also noted that former Hawkeye Drew Ott had 27 reps on the bench press, a number that would have tied for second among defensive ends participating in this year’s NFL Combine.
Kulick also did what he could.
He’s been dealing with a bit of a hamstring injury but still ran the 40 in 4.76 seconds, managed a 34-inch vertical jump and didn’t drop a pass while running through a series of reception drills.
"I’m willing to do whatever I need to do to give myself a chance," Kulick said.
That’s only part of the story Kulick is putting in front of NFL teams.
"The tape that I’ve put together over the past two years speaks for itself," he said. "I don’t think anybody doubts my abilities as a fullback. Maybe people doubted my abilities as an athlete, but I hope going forward that I can silence those doubters a little bit."
Kulick is well versed in making that happen.
He bypassed scholarship opportunities from Football Championship Subdivision programs for the chance to walk-on at Iowa, where he began his career as a linebacker before moving to fullback during preseason camp as a redshirt freshman.
"Coming out of high school, I had to prove myself," Kulick said. "It’s the same situation now. Mentally, physically, I know I can do this."
In his role at Iowa, he served primarily as a blocker but was successful on the handful of occasions when the ball did end up in his hands.
Kulick carried the ball just twice as senior, including plowing his way into the end zone on a 1-yard run with 3 minutes, 9 seconds left to give the Hawkeyes their game-deciding touchdown in a 27-20 win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.
That came five games after he buried Ohio State’s playoff hopes, scoring on a two-yard reception on the first snap of the fourth quarter to break open what turned into a 55-24 rout of the third-rated Buckeyes.
That came while working within structure of Iowa’s pro-style attack, something that may provide Kulick with the biggest edge he has against other fullbacks seeking NFL opportunities.
"I feel fortunate to be part of this program," Kulick said. "The system we run, the way we train, the way we prepare, it all translates very well to what NFL teams do. Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and coach Brian (Ferentz), they do a great job of teaching and preparing us. What we do every day now translates very well into how it all works in the NFL."
Kulick has also been a part of all four phases of Iowa’s special teams during his career, bringing a level of toughness to each that he believes is advantageous as he positions himself for future possibilities.
"The experience that I’ve gained here and what I’ve been able to do, it all comes together in something I believe is what an NFL team is looking for," Kulick said.
"I know I can compete at that level. There isn’t a doubt in my mind about that. All I need is a chance, and I’m confident that somebody out there is willing to give me that opportunity."