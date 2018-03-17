CLEVELAND — Just like he planned, Iowa freshman Spencer Lee became a national champion Saturday night.
The Hawkeyes’ 125-pounder finished a dominating effort at the NCAA Wrestling Championships with a 5-1 victory of Rutgers’ Nick Suriano to open the championship session at Quicken Loans Arena.
Becoming the first true freshman to win a national title for Iowa since Lincoln McIlravy in 1993, Lee executed a year-long game plan to win a championship as flawlessly as the one he worked on Saturday to hand Suriano his first loss of the season.
His road to the championship began with a knee injury 14 months ago that impacted his senior season at the high school level, where a loss in the Pennsylvania state championship match denied Lee a fourth straight state title.
That surgery delayed his opportunity to move into the Iowa lineup until January and a little more than two months later, Lee won his first national title for the Hawkeyes.
“You get punched in the face, you get up and you hit them back again. After losing, the plan was to get my knee healthy, and then get my redshirt pulled and win the NCAA title,’’ Lee said. “The coaches believed in me, my family, friends and teammates believed in me. That’s why I’m here.’’
Lee, seeded third, earned that opportunity by beating a four-time New Jersey state champ who entered the title match with a 25-0 record and a fourth seed in this year’s NCAA tourney.
As he had in winning his way to the title match, Lee was the aggressor from the start. Suriano fought off a shot with 20 seconds remaining in the opening period, but Lee persisted and recorded a takedown with :03 left in the first.
“Just feeling that shot, I knew I could take him down later in the match as well,’’ Lee said. “I think that was kind of the main thing. I got the takedown. I knew it was going to be there again and I got it at the end.’’
That came with 1:03 remaining in the third, when Lee opened a 5-0 lead before Suriano escaped late.
“I don’t know if it’s really set in,’’ Lee said.
Illinois’ Isaiah Martinez was denied a chance to experience his third title, losing for the second straight year in the title match at 165 to Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph.
The Nittany Lions’ sophomore scored a takedown with :15 left and added two back points just before the first period ended on his way to a 6-1 decision, joining Zain Retherford at 149, Jason Nolf at 157 and Bo Nickal at 184 in winning championships to lift Penn State past Ohio State in the team race.
Iowa had secured third place in the team race before Lee stepped on the mat for his championship.
A fourth-place finish by Michael Kemerer at 157, fifth-place efforts from Brandon Sorensen at 149 and Sam Stoll at 285 as well as a sixth place from Alex Marinelli at 165 provided the Hawkeyes with 7.5 points in the medal round, enough points for Iowa to assure itself of finishing in front of fourth-place Michigan in the team race.
The Hawkeyes’ finish is the program’s best since finishing as a runner-up in 2015 and marks the 10th time in 11 seasons Iowa has earned a team trophy with a top-four finish.
“I’ve heard third, fourth and second a lot in the last however many years,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “It doesn’t feel good, but you have to give some credit to some tough performances to get us in that position.’’
Bonus points proved to be the difference. Iowa collected 30.5 of them and eight of the Hawkeyes’ nine qualifiers contributed to that by scoring bonus points in at least one match.
“That is something we preach and something we haven’t maybe seen a lot of. Credit to winning tough matches, credit to wide-open wrestling that our fans like and is really good for the sport,’’ Brands said.
“The biggest message is that I’m never going to get used to third. We left points out there, too, no doubt.’’
Iowa finished 3-5 in Saturday’s medal round, with Kemerer the only Hawkeye to advance with a consolation semifinal win. He followed a 6-1 win by settling for fourth, forced to default in the third-place match after suffering a shoulder injury.
Sorensen ended his career as the 20th four-time all-American in Iowa history, winning 4-0 to take fifth and end with a 127-17 career mark. His win total ties Mark Ironside and Randy Lewis on Iowa’s career wins list.
Stoll, earning all-American honors for the first time, ended the season with a pin to take fifth, while Marinelli was pinned twice Saturday to finish sixth after losing in the semifinals on Friday.
“It’s not what we wanted. We all want to beat Penn State and Ohio State,’’ Marinelli said. “We know we can do it, and next year is the year.’’
Illinois’ Emery Parker took third at 184 and Northern Iowa’s Jacob Holschlag finished fifth at 197, pinning second-seeded Ben Darmstadt of Cornell in 2 minutes, 37 seconds.
“That is a pretty good way to end it,’’ Holschlag said. “Just because I’m smaller (he weighed in Saturday at 194.6 pounds) doesn’t mean I can’t scrap. I like a good scrap. Sometimes you have a little extra and I guess I had it today.’’
Jim Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier contributed to this story.