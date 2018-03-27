IOWA CITY — Terry Brands needs just two words to sum up why the world’s best wrestlers are anxious to compete in Iowa City in a little over a week — Dan Gable.
The associate head coach of the Iowa wrestling program and two-time world champion who previously worked as USA Wrestling’s national freestyle resident coach said Gable’s stature in the sport around the globe makes Carver-Hawkeye Arena and Iowa City the perfect place for the 2018 World Cup to be contested.
“When the World Championships were held in Las Vegas, wrestlers from other countries wanted to know why it wasn’t being held in Iowa City, why it wasn’t where Gable was,’’ Brands said Tuesday. “Gable is United States wrestling to a lot of people around the globe and next week, the world is coming to Gable.’’
Brands said it makes sense.
He points to the larger-than-life statue of Gable that stands outside of Carver-Hawkeye Arena and history of the sport in the state of Iowa as reasons United World Wrestling chose to hold its 2018 World Cup in Iowa on April 7-8.
Gable will join former Minnesota coach J Robinson and long-time Cornell College coach Mike Duroe as honorary coaches at the World Cup.
Iowa has hosted the two most-recent United States Olympic Trials in the sport at the arena and the eight-team 2018 World Cup features many of the top freestyle teams from around the world competing in a dual format.
“The fans here have always had an appreciation and a passion for wrestling,’’ Brands said. “It’s one of the reasons the Olympic Trials have done well here. It should be a great atmosphere.’’
Former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman is one of six medalists from the 2017 World Championships in Paris who are part of the United States team.
A silver medalist at the event, Gilman will be joined by gold medalists Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder, silver medalist James Green and bronze medalists J’Den Cox and Nick Gwiazdowski among wrestlers filling the U.S. lineup in 10 weight classes, up from six in past years.
The 20-member U.S. roster, coached by Bill Zadick, Kevin Jackson and Joe Russell, includes former Iowa State wrestler Kyven Gadson and former Illinois wrestler Isaiah Martinez.
“We are mid-cycle between Olympic years and I like having 10 weights. It provides more opportunities,’’ Brands said. “When the Olympic year rolls around, things will have to be sorted out but this allows more wrestlers a chance to compete and work.’’
Brands, whose work has included coaching the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, used former Hawkeyes as an example.
While Gilman is currently competing at 57 kilos (125.5 pounds), former Hawkeye Cory Clark now trains to compete at 61 kilos (134 pounds).
“Two guys, essentially the same size, but now each with a chance to compete that wasn’t there a couple of years ago,’’ Brands said. “That’s good for wrestling.’’