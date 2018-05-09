Iowa’s latest football commitment has a physical approach to the receiver position and no shortage of motivation.
Desmond Hutson plays the game to honor the memory of his brother, Chris, who was killed at the age of 19 in a road rage incident in Kansas City, Missouri, one year ago this month.
"He was the biggest influence in my life," Hutson said. "To make him proud of me is something I try to do every single day. It pushes me to work harder to become the best I can be."
A 46-year-old Independence, Missouri, man was found guilty in February of eight felony charges including involuntary manslaughter in the shooting, which occurred following an encounter between two motorists at a south Kansas City intersection.
Seated in his car, Hutson’s brother was fatally shot by a bullet that also grazed his girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat. The couple was on their way to a doctor’s appointment at the time of the murder.
In announcing on Twitter on Tuesday night his verbal commitment to the Hawkeye program, Hutson didn’t forget his brother.
"Today has been a day I have been dreaming about since I was young," Hutson wrote. "I lost my brother of 5/26/17, and from that day on I made a promise to him that I will make him proud always. (He) was my number (one) supporter, and this one is for him."
The seventh player to announce intentions to sign with Iowa as part of its 2019 football recruiting class is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound receiver.
He caught 49 passes for 793 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall as part of a team at Raytown High School that finished the year at 5-5, a two-win improvement over the previous season during a year that ended with a loss in the opening round of the Class 5 playoffs.
Hutson is rated by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale. He is rated by Rivals as the 20th-best senior in Missouri in the Class of 2019.
He said Iowa coaches told him they liked the physical style of play he brought to the receiver spot, something Hutson said has always been a part of his game.
"I try to put myself in a position to use my size to my advantage, where I can force my way to get open and make plays," said Hutson, who also plays basketball.
Hutson made unofficial visits to Iowa and Minnesota this spring and, in addition to the Hawkeyes, held a scholarship offer from South Dakota State.
"I really liked the coaches and the atmosphere at Iowa," Hutson said. "My family was there, too, and it was all good."
Hutson is the first receiver to commit to Iowa in the 2019 class, which currently includes tight end Logan Lee of Orion, three offensive linemen, one linebacker and one defensive back.