IOWA CITY — Stepping into the lineup at center in place of injured James Daniels for Iowa’s 2017 season opener against Wyoming, Keegan Render quickly realized he had stepped out of his comfort zone.
"The guy across the line is right on top of you," Render said. "I knew it was something different when I could feel the (defensive) tackle’s breath on my neck before I snapped the ball."
The kind of heat he felt in his one-game cameo before starting the final 12 games of the season at guard is the norm now as Render adjusts to his new role on the Hawkeye football team, shifting to center this spring following Daniels’ decision to place his name into year’s NFL draft pool.
With the move come expectations and responsibilities, challenges Render welcomes as he prepares for his own senior season.
The 6-foot-4, 307-pound Indianola, Iowa, native knows he will be surrounded by new starters at both guard positions, bringing a sense of urgency for him to get things down quickly at center.
"When you play the offensive line at Iowa, there is an expected level of performance," Render said. "Our offenses are typically built around the strength of front five, and that never changes."
Render wants to provide a solution at center for Iowa.
He told offensive line coach Tim Polasek that shortly after Daniels announced his decision to forego his final year of eligibility.
"I told him if he felt that it was the best thing for the team that I was willing to make the move to center," Render said. "I’ll do everything I can to help and make it work."
He said his lone start at the position does provide him with a degree of confidence.
"I know I can do it because I’ve done it," he said. "I know I can handle it."
He has had some help in preparing for his new assignment.
Daniels has given him plenty of pointers, as has former Hawkeye center James Ferentz.
"Those guys have been through it and have been successful," Render said. "They’ve given me some pointers that I’m already finding useful on the practice field and I’m sure will carry over to games."
In his new role, Render’s responsibilities include recognizing defensive fronts and anticipating the gaps that defenders might attempt to attack on blitzes.
"If Tristan (Wirfs at offensive tackle) goes to the wrong guy, that’s not on him if I made a wrong call. That’s on me," Render said. "It’s a bigger picture than when you aren’t playing center. It’s about knowing everybody’s responsibility and getting people positioned to do the right thing."
Render was essentially Iowa’s back-up center last season.
This spring, sophomore Cole Banwart is working to fill that role after missing the majority of Iowa’s Pinstripe Bowl practices because of injury.
"Cole’s been around, too, worked out there last season, and I think he’s going to be fine," Render said. "We both need a good spring and summer, and we’ll be good to go in the fall. I feel confident about that."
Sean Welsh, who sat next to Render in meeting rooms the past four seasons and filled the other guard position on the Iowa front five, believes the fifth-year senior is more than capable of making it work.
"Center is a position where you have to be quick and bright at the same time, and that’s who he is," Welsh said. "He proved that when he stepped in last season for the opener. It was seamless. I think he’ll be fine."
Render believes that, too.
"I learned a lot in that Wyoming game, most importantly that I can play center," Render said. "I know I have to become more consistent. I’m not a one-week fill-in now. I’m expected to be the guy, and I’m working to meet those expectations."