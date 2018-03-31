IOWA CITY — Nate Stanley may be the only quarterback in the Iowa program who has started a game at the collegiate level.
He may be more comfortable at the controls of the offense as he prepares for his second season as a starter.
However, the Hawkeyes’ junior signal caller isn’t taking anything for granted as spring practices continue.
"I have as much to learn as anybody right now," Stanley said last week. "I may be a little more comfortable, but I try not to think that way. That’s when people get complacent. I’m out there competing against myself. I’m doing what I can to push myself to get better every single day."
Stanley led Iowa to an 8-5 record and the program’s first bowl win since 2010 last season, but he sees room for growth.
Iowa is in its second season of the offense that coordinator Brian Ferentz has implemented so terminology is the same as Stanley works with quarterback coach Ken O’Keefe for the second straight spring.
"It’s all familiar stuff," Stanley said. "The install has been a lot easier for a lot of guys. We’re just continuing to understand the concepts of why we’re doing what we’re doing. That has come a lot easier, too."
In many respects, the work of the 6-foot-4, 242-pound Wisconsin native during his first season as a starter mirrored the results on the scoreboard for the Hawkeyes in 2017.
He threw 26 touchdown passes and was intercepted just six times in 351 attempts a year ago, an impressive ratio that left Stanley just one touchdown pass shy of Chuck Long’s single-season record of 27 set in 1985.
Stanley completed just 55.8 percent of his passes, though, a fairly pedestrian number compared to his Big Ten peers and lacking the consistency Stanley is working to gain as the Hawkeyes progress toward an April 20 spring game under the lights at Kinnick Stadium.
Some of that is on Stanley, and some of that is on a group of young receivers that also remains a work in progress.
"We’re working super hard to take that next step with our passing game," Stanley said. "We’ll keep working on it all summer and into the fall. It’s an area where we have to get better, and I’m confident we’ll get that done. We have some good, young receivers."
Stanley is also working to make quicker, more decisive decisions behind center, echoing something coach Kirk Ferentz would like to see as well.
The 20th-year Iowa coach likes the foundation that Stanley built last season as a first-year starter but said expectations change with every snap as he gains experience.
"He grew tremendously in all areas, but the one area I’ll point out is leadership. I don’t know how many votes for captain he would have gotten last August. He was just trying to figure out what the snap count was and all those things when you’ve never played," Ferentz said.
"… Quarterback is such a visible spot, and they have a lot to process, but he’s got a great attitude, and he’s really improvement driven."
Ferentz views greater awareness in the pocket and developing the ability to run on occasion to help the Hawkeyes move the chains in short-yardage situations as the next steps he would like to see in Stanley’s growth.
Stanley gets that.
"I think being able to realize those opportunities when there is nobody open, instead of throwing the ball away to try to get a couple of yards would be beneficial," he said. "It’s kind of hard to simulate that in practice, but we do our best to make the most of those opportunities."
With backup Tyler Wiegers deciding to take his game to Eastern Michigan as a graduate transfer, Stanley is also working to help the Hawkeyes develop depth at the quarterback position.
Redshirt freshman Peyton Mansell currently fills the second slot on the depth chart, and as Iowa worked through drills during the start of its practice last Wednesday, junior walk-on Ryan Schmidt lined up third in front of true freshman Spencer Petras.
Stanley said the only two other scholarship quarterbacks in the Hawkeye program, Mansell and Petras, are both making progress.
Mansell ran the scout team last fall, while Petras was competing at the high school level in northern California before signing with Iowa and enrolling early in order to participate this spring.
"They’re both working to learn the offense and get used to things," Stanley said. "It’s part of the process, and whether you’re running the scout team offense or playing in high school, this is different, and it takes some time."
Stanley likes the quickness he sees in the 6-2, 210-pound Mansell, a Texas native, and he appreciates the work ethic that Petras has shown. The 6-5, 227-pounder is taking snaps under center for the first time in his career after working out of the shotgun at the prep level.
"This is the time of year you learn. There’s a lot of hands-on teaching that takes place, and both of those guys are doing a good job with it," Stanley said. "We’re all working super hard. It’s what you have to do if you want to become a good team in the fall."