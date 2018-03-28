IOWA CITY — In pursuit of turning his NFL dream into a reality, Akrum Wadley figures he has passed the eye test — literally.
The fourth running back in Iowa football history to gain 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons has been busy since earning most valuable player honors at the Pinstripe Bowl.
He put his skills on display at the Senior Bowl in January.
A little over a month later, he took part in the NFL Combine.
Wadley feels good about his experiences in both Mobile and Indianapolis, believing he has been able to show NFL teams what he can do.
In the weeks since, he has spoken with any NFL team that has wanted to talk, and Monday, he joined his Hawkeye teammates in participating in Iowa’s annual pro day.
Representatives from 31 of the 32 NFL teams were there to watch Wadley and other draft hopefuls compete on their home turf.
"Everything I’ve learned here has prepared me for this," Wadley said. "It’s all a part of the journey that I’ve enjoyed since the time I first got here. Things are going to work out."
It’s been an interesting process for Wadley, who completed his collegiate career fifth on Iowa’s all-time rushing list with 2,872 yards.
He even found himself in a staring contest with a coach from one NFL team during an interview that followed the NFL Combine.
"One coach kept challenging me to a staring contest," Wadley recalled Tuesday. "He just kept wanting to have it. I felt that was a little weird, but I just went along and did it."
He did it more than once.
"We had like three staring contests during our interview," Wadley said.
Who won?
"I don’t know. I want to say I won, but I don’t know. But, that was weird. The guy asks me to have a staring contest, just looking at him," Wadley said, declining to name the coach or the team. "You know what I’m saying. It was just weird."
Wadley figures it is all part of the process of proving himself all over again.
He’s used to it.
He remembers having to prove that he could compete at the collegiate level, overcoming fumble issues early in his career to become a reliable running back in the Hawkeye lineup.
It was a process, moving forward one step at a time.
It’s the same thing now as scouts poke and prod into his present and past, looking to make the right selections for their teams during the NFL draft, which will be held April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas.
"I do care where I get picked, but I try not to worry about it too much," Wadley said, believing he has the skill of any first-round choice in this year’s draft. "I know I did everything I can to put myself in the right position."
In many ways, that has been business as usual for the New Jersey native.
"Every day I have to prove myself," Wadley said. "I’ve always been doubted. I’m just used to it, used to being doubted."
By now, he’s OK with that.
"I always have a chip on my shoulder," Wadley said. "It makes me work that much harder."
Toughened by time, by the lessons he has learned along the way, Wadley believes he is more than prepared for the challenges he knows that exist at the next level.
"I’ve learned to prepare better if there’s a game on the line," he said. "I’m more patient. I’m smarter. I’ve learned about everything, the whole process."
He knows it won’t be easy, and, over time, Wadley has learned to deal with that as well.
"This is hard work," Wadley said, "but I’m not letting up on it."