IOWA CITY — Kristian Welch has spent the past two years asking questions hoping to become Iowa’s answer at middle linebacker.
He was an understudy to Josey Jewell last season, collecting as much information as he could to position himself for the opportunity he is working to make the most of now.
“Whenever I would ask him a question, he’d give me not only the answer but explain why we do what we do,’’ Welch said Tuesday. “He helped me see the big picture and gave me a better understanding of how it all works.’’
Now, Welch tries to make that work for him.
He opened spring practices on top of the depth chart at middle linebacker, one of three starting vacancies Iowa has at linebacker positions after Jewell, Ben Niemann and Bo Bower exhausted their eligibility when the final second ran off the clock at the Pinstripe Bowl.
“I’m excited to get out there and be in a position to show the coaches what I can do,’’ Welch said. “It has been different, not having Josey and the other guys around, but I feel like I’m ready to step up and compete.’’
He’s not the only prospective linebacker on the field for Iowa this spring with those beliefs.
Replacing three starters and backup Kevin Ward has created plenty of competition for playing time that simply wasn’t available a year ago to the underclassmen currently working to take over the roles filled by a collection of players who combined for 122 career starts and 872 tackles.
“The mindset is different right now. Nobody was going to beat Josey out last year,’’ Welch said. “You worked to be ready, but you knew in reality he wasn’t going to come off the field often.’’
Like Jewell, Welch was a multi-sport athlete at the high school level who grew up in a small town.
The Iola, Wisconsin, native was a state placewinner in track and an all-conference basketball player in addition to dominating on the football field.
He arrived at Iowa as a good athlete who has benefited from time in the weight room to become a better athlete, listed at 6-foot-3, 238 pounds as he prepares for his junior season.
He also wisely takes nothing for granted.
“The goal right now is to be better today than I was yesterday, then to be better tomorrow than I was today,’’ Welch said. “The depth chart, right now, it doesn’t mean much. We don’t play until September and I know I have to be better then than I am today if I want to be in the lineup.’’
Linebackers coach Seth Wallace likes Welch. He likes what he sees from other upperclassmen competing for opportunities as well.
Seniors Jack Hockaday, Aaron Mends, junior Amani Jones and sophomores Nick Niemann and Barrington Wade filled the depth chart at the three linebacker spots as spring drills opened.
Three practices into the 15 Iowa is allowed in the spring, Wallace says the group is “one chapter into a 40-chapter book.’’
There are a lot of moving pieces as players are getting looks at multiple positions.
“This time of year gives us a chance to move guys around,’’ Wallace said. “Not to say that we’re trying to figure out where a guy fits completely, but we’ve got a handful of guys in that middle linebacker position. I wouldn’t try to say it’s down to two guys.’’
Hockaday and Jones join Welch in taking the majority of the early spring reps at the middle spot, a communication-heavy, big-picture position.
Wallace sees similarities in a group he said has a long way to go between now and Iowa’s Sept. 1 season opener against Northern Illinois.
“These guys are eager,’’ he said. “That’s the most noticeable thing. Whether you walk down the hallway with them before meetings or once we get into practice, the one that jumps out is that these guys are eager and ready to go.’’
Wallace believes there is a chance that Iowa could evolve into a situation where it could build around depth and a rotation rather than rely as extensively as it has on the starters the past three seasons.
“It may be more like the defensive line where we rotate guys, but I can’t answer that three practices into it,’’ Wallace said. “I like the energy and the attitude I see. A lot of the guys have helped us on special teams for a couple of years and they’re anxious to take that next step.’’
They’re anxious to be part of the answer.
“Every practice matters,’’ Welch said. “You have to show up ready to go if you don’t want to get left behind.’’