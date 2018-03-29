World events are leading to a revised lineup of participants for next week’s United World Wrestling 2018 World Cup competition in Iowa City.
In response to reports that the Russian men’s freestyle wrestling team may not attend and the recent decision of Iran not to send its team, USA Wrestling has invited Mongolia and India to participate in the eight-team field for the international dual meet championship.
Rich Bender, the executive director of USA Wrestling, said in a statement neither USA Wrestling or United World Wrestling has received word from the Russian Wrestling Federation that it will not attend the World Cup competition at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena on April 7-8.
But with the uncertainty about the Russian team’s participation, and the decision of the Iranian wrestling organization not to participate, USA Wrestling chose to proactively invite two additional teams.
"USA Wrestling and our hosts in Iowa City are looking forward to hosting the Russian delegation at the World Cup," Bender said. "… Should the issues concerning Russia’s participation be resolved and Russia is able to make it to Iowa City to wrestle, we will plan accordingly. If not, our fans, our sport and the host broadcasters from NBC and the Olympic Channel will have a full field of top teams at the World Cup."
Iran, which was added to the field as a replacement to initially announced participant Turkey, informed event organizers earlier this month it would not participate. Mongolia was invited as Iran’s replacement at that time and accepted the invitation to participate.
India was invited to join the field this week because of the uncertainty of the Russian team’s participation.
Both Mongolia and India participated in past World Cups and preliminary rosters submitted by wrestling organizations in both countries include Olympians, World medalists and World team members.
Bender said while the lineup of participants has changed, the level of competition remains high.
"There will be outstanding competition showcasing amazing athletes and teams at the World Cup," he said. "We look forward to hosting the world in Iowa City next weekend."