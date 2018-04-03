IOWA CITY — Last fall’s young back has become this spring’s seasoned vet in the Iowa running back room.
Toren Young suddenly has become “the old guy’’ in the backfield as the Hawkeyes approach the midpoint of spring practices.
“It’s definitely different. All those questions I used to ask, I’m getting those questions now,’’ Young said Tuesday.
And, just as LeShun Daniels, Akrum Wadley and James Butler helped him the past two years, Young feels a responsibility to help the next generation of Iowa running backs develop.
“When you are the oldest running back in the room, the younger guys do look up to you for answers,’’ Young said. “I’m doing all I can to help.’’
Young carried the ball 45 times last fall as a redshirt freshman and currently tops a limited Hawkeye depth chart at the position.
First-year running backs coach Derrick Foster is working with only four players this spring.
Young, sophomore Ivory Kelly-Martin, redshirt freshman Kyshaun Bryan and converted defensive back Cam Harrell are the only running backs participating in spring practices.
Sophomore Toks Akinribade remains with the team, but continues to rehab after undergoing a medical procedure in December.
The lack of numbers has provided Foster with a chance to get plenty of hands-on work in with the players in his position group.
“We are getting these guys physically ready to go, but we do have to manage the work they get this spring given our depth situation,’’ Foster said.
He said the lack of numbers has proven to be a bit of a challenge, but running backs are getting hit during live action segments of practice.
Foster, whose responsibilities include working only with running backs as Brian Ferentz oversees fullbacks and tight ends, indicated the players he is working with are encouraged to “be smart’’ about things.
He likes the maturity he sees in Young, saying “he is ahead of his years, a very mature young player who is giving us good leadership at a time when we need it with a young group of backs.’’
Young said Foster’s message has been consistent.
“He wants us to be physical and to play with an attitude,’’ Young said. “He talks a lot about us being a professional, handling whatever challenges come our way both on and off the field. He has a lot of enthusiasm for what he’s doing and it’s contagious. It’s created a good working environment for us.’’
At 5-foot-11, 221 pounds, Young provides a power option in the backfield for Iowa and a complement to the shifty approach to the position that Kelly-Martin displayed while rushing 20 times last season.
Both are working to gain more consistency as receivers and Young said remains among his priorities for the spring.
“It’s an area I need to keep working at, and I’m getting good reps there this spring,’’ Young said.
His other priority is to simply slow things down a bit.
“Last year, I was too anxious at times and I’m working to slow it down and let things develop the way they need to,’’ Young said. “There were times last year where I was so excited that I made a cut too fast and it can’t work that way. I just need to let it happen.’’