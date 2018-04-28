DES MOINES — Emma Whigham and Addie Swanson teamed for a state track and field title with Pleasant Valley three years ago.
They were competitors in the same heat Saturday afternoon at Drake Relays.
Whigham, a junior at Iowa State, and Swanson, in her first season at Iowa, ran in the university/college division of the 400 hurdles inside Drake Stadium.
“I saw Addie this week and she was like, ‘We’re in the same heat,’” Whigham said. “I was like, ‘Yes, bring it.’ It was a lot of fun.”
Swanson won the heat and finished 10th overall with a personal-best 1 minute, 1.22 seconds. Whigham crossed third in the heat in 1:02.67.
It has been a season of adjustment for both.
Whigham spent the past two years concentrating on the heptathlon but has narrowed her focus to the 400 hurdles in the last month and a half.
“A few of the Iowa State coaches came to me and said if you want to take it to the next level, if you want to go to regionals and eventually make it to nationals, we see a lot of untapped potential in the 400 hurdles,” Whigham said. “Me, being a competitor, that’s all I needed to here.”
Whigham never jumped a hurdle in high school. She did her freshman year at Iowa State with the heptathlon but had no experience with the 400 hurdles until after the indoor season. Her best time is a 1:01.50 at Baylor recently. She needs to run 1:00.50 or below to meet the regional qualifying standard.
“I never knew how much control you have to have over the hurdles,” she said. “The first time going over the hurdles that fast, I was all over the place. You have to control your stride between hurdles.”
Whigham ran a 54.7 quarter-mile split for the Cyclones on their distance medley relay less than an hour before her hurdles race.
“It was a busy hour, but it is the Drake Relays,” she said. “I’d be disappointed if I didn’t run.”
Swanson, meanwhile, is adjusting to the training regimen of college athletics.
“There have definitely been some good moments and some bad,” she said. “Overall, your freshman year is one of adjustment.”
Swanson has spent most of the year training for the 800, but Iowa has primarily used her in the 400 hurdles this spring.
“The 800 is something I haven’t fully wrapped my mind around yet,” Swanson said. “I’ve got a lack of experience in it, so maybe one day I’ll get my mind ready to attack it.”
Swanson was excited about being back at Drake, a chance to reconnect with former teammates and PV coach Kenny Wheeler.
“It was like the most calming thing,” Swanson said. “It made me realize how special high school and high school track was to me.”
SCHOOL RECORDS: St. Ambrose established new outdoor school records in the women’s and men’s distance medley relays along with the women’s 800 relay Saturday morning. It is the first year the Drake Relays has offered an Iowa college division distance medley.
Bettendorf graduate Abby Sears, Abby Hammer, Prophetstown’s Corrie Reilley and Ashley Plumb finished sixth for the Bees in 12 minutes, 34.98 seconds. It shattered the old mark of 12:45.60 established eight years ago.
On the men’s side, Davenport West graduate Rane Nichols, Vance Bohlen, Alex Bala and North Scott alum Josh Pestka was fifth in 10:21.47. It broke the previous mark of 10:22.78 in 2010.
In the women’s 800 relay, the quartet of Mary Perez, Anne Nolting, Lauren Lamourt and Lani Hillard clocked in at 1:43.07 to eclipse the old school mark of 1:45.58.
Q-C ALUMS: Assumption’s Mallory King ran a 2:07.7 anchor on the 800 for Iowa in the sprint medley relay. She came back later Saturday afternoon and ran a leg on Iowa’s third-place 1,600 relay. … King’s former teammate, Maddie Irmen, ran the second 200 leg for the Panthers on the sprint medley that placed fourth in 3:52.73. … Central DeWitt alum Abby Willis, a senior at the University of Dubuque, placed eighth in the javelin on Friday.