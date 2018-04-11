It’s all starting to hit home.
Sydney Dwyer is starting to feel the finality of it all as she works through her senior season on the Minnesota softball team.
"You start thinking, this will be my last time playing here, my last time traveling here. It does enter your mind, and it motivates you, too, wanting that last season to be the best it can be," Dwyer said.
The Golden Gophers visit Iowa this weekend for a three-game series beginning Friday, another "last" for the Pleasant Valley graduate.
"I’m glad the schedule worked out the way it did. It’s always fun to get a chance to come home to Iowa and play in front of family and friends and the people who have been so supportive over the years," Dwyer said. "As a senior, that does mean a lot to me."
Minnesota has a lot to play for as it prepares to face the Hawkeyes.
Coming off of a 56-5 record a year ago and the program’s third Big Ten tournament championship in four years, the Golden Gophers bring a 21-14 record to Iowa and are in fourth place in the conference standings with a 4-3 start.
Dwyer is one of three Iowa natives in the Minnesota lineup, joining catcher Kendyl Lindaman of Ankeny Centennial and pitcher Amber Fiser of Benton Community.
"I feel like we’re in a good spot, just needing to keep working and competing," Dwyer said. "The playing field in the Big Ten is as even as it has been in my time here, and every game has been a dogfight. I think it’s probably going to be that way for the rest of the season."
Dwyer has settled into her role with Minnesota.
After shuffling between shortstop and third base during her first two seasons at the collegiate level, Dwyer is in her second season of playing first base.
"Coming in, it’s someplace I never envisioned myself playing, but I was open to it, and I’ve figured it out," she said. "I’m involved in pretty much every play, and I’ve got to be in a position to catch the ball and get the out or, defensively, be set up to field the bunt and make a play."
Experience has helped Dwyer gain confidence and consistency at the position and has helped her realize something else.
"I definitely feel for all those first basemen I was just chucking the ball to over the years," she said. "It takes some skill to play first and play it well. I appreciate that now more than ever."
A starter in all 153 games Minnesota has played since the start of her sophomore season, Dwyer bats clean-up in first-year coach Jamie Traschel’s lineup.
She is currently batting .259 and leads the Golden Gophers with eight doubles on the season. Dwyer is third on the team with 21 RBIs, and like any hitter, she’s looking for more, hoping to be at her best as her senior season concludes.
Dwyer plans to work toward a Master’s degree at nearby St. Thomas once her collegiate career ends, ultimately pursuing something in the strength and conditioning field while hoping to have a chance to coach the game and work with younger players.
"I was fortunate to have a lot good coaches growing up, and I’d like to pay that forward," Dwyer said. "I can’t see myself getting too far away from the game."
She plans to put what she has learned at Minnesota to use as well, an experience that has been different from what she envisioned following an all-state career at Pleasant Valley.
"Once you get to this level, you find out it’s not as easy as it looks," Dwyer said. "There are so many players who can do great things.
"I watched it take a year or two for players ahead of me to get on the field. I learned here if you’re patient, if you continue to work and if you trust your abilities, good things can happen. It’s been a good experience here, and I just want to finish it off in style."