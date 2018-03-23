CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith’s quest to change Illinois’ football fortunes got some high octane traction Friday.
Isaiah Williams, a 5-star quarterback from Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis, posted a video on his Twitter account Friday morning in which he committed to Illinois over nearly 50 other scholarship offers.
Making this significant is that those scholarships were offered by many of college football’s elite programs including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Clemson, Penn State and Stanford.
Williams is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete who won’t begin his senior year in high school until late this summer. He’ll be a freshman on the 2019 Illini football team, and the recruiting for that freshman class is off to a flying start.
In addition to Williams, Illinois received a verbal commitment from four-star Dallas wide receiver/defensive back Marquez Beason two weeks ago. The recruiting service, 247Sports, rates Williams as the No. 28 player in the country with Beason checking in at No. 54.
Illinois also has a commitment from Griffin Moore, a tight end from Bloomington.
Williams is the highest ranked national recruit to commit to Illinois since 2007 when Ron Zook got commitments from wide receiver Arrelious Benn and linebacker Martez Wilson.
The commitment from Williams is an indication that Lovie Smith’s recruiting strategy in the St. Louis area is working.
That strategy included hiring Williams’ high school coach, Cory Patterson, to be Illinois’ tight ends coach. Also, Illinois has dispatched one of its best recruiters, running backs coach Thad Ward, to help with the push in St. Louis.
Two St. Louis area players were freshmen starters for the Illini last year. Larry Boyd, who also attended Trinity Catholic, was a starter at offensive tackle. And Tony Adams from Belleville was a starter at cornerback.
Williams is slight in build and other schools were more interested in playing him at cornerback or as a slot receiver. But Illinois has promised him a shot at quarterback, and in that role in three seasons at Trinity he threw 73 touchdown passes and ran for 27 touchdowns, often sitting out the latter part of games when Trinity had a substantial lead.
Williams said he developed a close connection with the Illini staff, including Lovie Smith but also including new offensive coordinator Rod Smith, who has developed dual threat quarterbacks like Pat White at West Virginia, Denard Robinson at Michigan and Khalil Tate at Arizona while working for Rich Rodriguez.
And, of course, having Patterson on the Illini staff didn’t hurt.
“The first thing was the people, the coaching staff and the fans,” Williams said. “I love it up there at Illinois. It’s a place I can succeed academically and on the field also.
“I feel like Illinois has the best fans in the world. It’s already blowing up.”
Steve Wiltfong, director of recruiting for 247Sports, said Williams is “the most dynamic prospect to come out of St. Louis since Ezekiel Elliott,” referring to the running back who starred at Ohio State and now plays for the Dallas Cowboys.
“A rival high school coach said he’s one of the 10 most dynamic athletes in the country,” Wiltfong said.
Williams has been lobbying other highly ranked players to join him at Illinois, including his high school teammate, linebacker Shammond Cooper, a four star outside linebacker who has a number of offers including Oklahoma, Florida, Notre Dame and Ohio State.