Following an 8-5 season that included wins over Oklahoma and TCU and ended with a Liberty Bowl victory, Matt Campbell expects outside expectations for the Iowa State football team he coaches.
He also has his own set of expectations.
“The hope is that what we expect more of ourselves,’’ Campbell said Monday during the Cyclone Tailgate Tour’s stop in the Quad-Cities.
“Last season, we learned as a team what it takes to win. Now, we should expect that of ourselves. We should expect to put in the work it takes to accomplish that. If we start thinking it’s just going to happen, if we start to believe that we are better than what we are, we’ll find out pretty quickly it doesn’t work that way.’’
Campbell could measure how expectations have changed by the length of the line of fans waiting to collect an autograph or pose for a quick photo with the coach at Monday's event.
"People are energized about Iowa State football and that energizes us,'' Campbell said.
Looking to build on a 5-4 Big 12 league record which matched the most conference wins ever by an Iowa State football team, the Cyclones return nine starters on offense, including running back David Montgomery and two quarterbacks with starting experience, Kyle Kempt and Zeb Noland.
The Cyclones also return six starters on defense, all after earning some level of all-Big 12 recognition last season. The group includes three-time all-conference cornerback Brian Peavy.
Collectively, they provide ISU with a good nucleus to build around.
“Growth and developing the ability to understand what it takes to win football games is the biggest thing we are able to take from what transpired last fall,’’ Campbell said.
“For a program where expectations have been low for a number of years and wins have been hard to come by, that is where it must start.’’
Campbell believes those elements weren’t lost in the sea of confetti that fell as the Cyclones hoisted the Liberty Bowl trophy in late December.
“Since beginning our offseason work in January, there is a commitment that I can see and it is real,’’ Campbell said. “This group isn’t content yet, which is a great thing. They’re a very humble, hard-working group that has had a taste of success and they want more.’’
That January commitment led to continued improvement during spring practices.
Campbell, who agreed to a new six-year contract worth $22.5 million in November, understands that performance on Saturdays in the fall will be the ultimate measure.
He believes the Cyclones understand that, too.
“We remain a relatively young football team in a lot of ways, a team with a lot of room for growth and that excites me about what I see,’’ Campbell said. “We did a lot of good things last season, but there are a lot of things we can do better.’’
He believes the Cyclones took small steps in turning that potential into reality during a productive spring.
“The 15 extra bowl practices, they benefited us greatly,’’ Campbell said. “Those extra reps put us that much further ahead when we got back on the field in the spring. We have a long ways to go, but we’re certainly closer now to where we want to be in the fall than we were a year ago at this time.’’
The Cyclones have little choice.
Iowa State’s schedule for 2018 is filled with challenges.
There are road trips to Iowa and TCU and a home game against Oklahoma — and that’s just three of the five games the Cyclones play in September.
The first two weeks of October start with a trip to Oklahoma State followed by home game against West Virginia.
It’s a schedule which provides tests as well as opportunities.
Campbell believes this Iowa State team is better equipped to deal with what lies ahead.
That belief started in the weight room.
“With so many redshirt freshmen and sophomores factoring into things for us, the work our players put in from a strength and conditioning standpoint and the commitment they made to get bigger and stronger is significant,’’ Campbell said.
“In many respects, that is where games are won and lost, long before a team steps on the field in the fall. It’s that work the guys put in away from the spotlight and away from the crowds that gives them a chance to meet everybody’s expectations.’’