There was no depth chart that emerged from the Iowa State football facility walls when spring practice ramped up this week, but there’s one position, at least for now, that is clear.
Redshirt senior quarterback Kyle Kempt, who received a sixth year of eligibility last month, is dubbed QB1 this spring with redshirt sophomore Zeb Noland backing him up.
At its core, though, coach Matt Campbell wants every position to remain as competitive as possible, quarterback included with redshirt freshman Devon Moore and true freshman Re-al Mitchell slotted in behind them. That, Campbell says, is how gains are made.
“My goal in football, for really good programs, they’ve got great rosters and there’s great competition,” he said Wednesday after the Cyclones’ first spring practice. “It may look like that today but the reality of it is there’s always competition. Kyle would tell you that, Zeb would tell you that and so would the rest of those guys on the roster right now.
“Everything is fluid, everything is changing, but certainly Kyle has earned the right to be the No. 1 guy right now.”
ISU is also working with a mostly healthy a roster this spring, too, with a few exceptions. Senior wide receiver Carson Epps had surgery after the Kansas State game and won’t participate in spring drills.
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jeff Nogaj is also out this spring after undergoing shoulder surgery following the season. Redshirt junior defensive back Stephon Pickett-Brown, a squad member the last two seasons, is no longer with the program.
Redshirt sophomore running back Kene Nwangwu and redshirt freshman Johnnie Lang, Campbell said, will be somewhat eased into spring practices after their respective injuries last season, but are both healthy overall. Adding that tandem in with junior David Montgomery, redshirt senior Mike Warren and redshirt junior Sheldon Croney make for a backfield that gives ISU plenty of options.
“There’s a lot of competition in that room and I think that’s the neat thing about us offensively is you continue to evolve,” Campbell said, “and my theory on it, players, formations, plays and how you find ways to get those guys involved in what you do. The neat thing for us is that we feel really confident that we have 4-5 guys there that we feel can really do some really special things. Four of them have videotape evidence that they can do it in game situations.”
Familiar names like redshirt sophomore tight end Chase Allen and redshirt senior Kamilo Tongamoa have made offseason transformations too. Campbell said Allen gained roughly 25 pounds in the offseason and has furthered his development and as a blocker and pass catcher while Tongamoa dropped 20 pounds and is in “the best shape of his life” after sitting out most of last year — he arrived on campus as a transfer shortly before the first game.
The Cyclones added three mid-year enrollees from high school in kicker Brayden Narveson, offensive lineman Trevor Downing and Mitchell. Narveson is likely the starter from Day One and Mitchell, who is behind Kempt and Noland, could join him as a true freshman on the field this fall.
Mitchell was a top-30 dual threat quarterback, according to 247Sports, out of St. John Bosco High School in California, and used his athleticism as a true threat to run or pass. It’s not out of the question that he finds his way onto the field in the fall, but Campbell said the spring will be valuable as he navigates the new challenges of the college game.
“The one thing Re-al has is elite athleticism,” Campbell said. “He’s got elite speed, he’s a guy that is a game changer in a lot of ways. But until we get through spring practice and see how much he can handle, what he can really do, play with 21-22 year-olds, what’s that look like, how does it feel? That’s certainly a possibility because his athleticism certainly gives him a shot to do something like that.”