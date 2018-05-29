Once information came back from the NFL regarding Hakeem Butler, the Iowa State wide receiver and coach Matt Campbell formulated an offseason plan.
ISU coaches filed paperwork with the NFL to receive information that could benefit Butler as he looks to put himself in a position to become a professional next spring. The consensus was that Butler, as good as he was in 2017, could be even more consistent.
Now that Allen Lazard is off to pursue a pro career, the door is open for Butler to become a security blanket for the Cyclones offense. It’s an opportunity he’s ready to grasp.
“We all knew Allen was leaving and somebody has to step up,” Butler said. “It’s going to be like that every year, no matter what. No matter who goes or no matter what, somebody always steps up. I never really looked at it like that as much as I have to be ready to take a bigger role.”
Butler, at 6-foot-6 and 219 pounds, is a chess piece that ISU can move around to create matchup problems. He played primarily inside last year and was one of the team’s top-four receivers, 41 catches for 697 yards and seven touchdown passes. His ability to make big plays came through matchups against linebackers and having too much speed for safeties.
The other three of ISU’s top four receivers from last season are gone, leaving Butler as the player everyone in his position room looks to for guidance. That void at the top among ISU pass catchers creates an opportunity for Butler to flash even more of his skill set and put his mission of consistency to the test early and often.
“He’d never played inside a year ago,” Campbell said. “We threw him inside, and you really saw his game grow from having to go in there and navigate inside with safeties and linebackers that have to catch the ball in traffic. I think that really helped him.
“The transition to go back outside is almost easier because instead of trying to beat two or three guys, at times you’re attacking one person. That’s important. I think if he can get himself back out there, much like Allen did his junior year where we moved Allen all over the lot just to try to create matchup issues, then I think really good things can happen for Hakeem.”
Consistency can also be gained partially through continuity with the quarterback. Redshirt senior Kyle Kempt and Butler are taking every measure this offseason to keep building on the rapport they developed through three fourths of last season.
“We spend a lot of time together,” Kempt said. “It’s going to carry over into the summer where I’m throwing to him all the time. Just getting our timing down and not having to deal with that during the season. For him, his mental approach has just carried over from the season. He knows he’s the guy and has done a great job so far.”
Butler worked on the outside primarily this spring with redshirt senior Matt Eaton while junior Deshaunte Jones and redshirt freshman Tarique Milton among others work the inside. That’s not to say Butler won’t spend time inside, but does exhibit the options the Cyclones will have in the pass game this season.
“It doesn’t take a lot to show there’s high-end ability for himself,” Campbell said. “I think the biggest thing is his consistency. Hakeem has really improved on that from his first year of playing to a year ago, to now can you be that guy all the time. Can you be the main guy?”
And that’s all Butler is focused on right now. The present.
“I wouldn’t even say I’m looking that far,” Butler said of the NFL. “My mission, my first mission, is fall camp. Well, get through summer first then fall camp. It should be everybody’s goal in college football, I feel. It’s what you want to strive for. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so hopefully one day I’ll chase it.”