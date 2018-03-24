AMES, Iowa — In the middle of an answer about what star running back David Montgomery can do to build on his sophomore season, Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell shifted directions.
Montgomery has a track record of production. ISU can win with a running back like him. The question facing the Cyclones this offseason is what can be done about the guys blocking for him.
“That natural running back skill and talent, I don’t know if we’ve got to see that yet,” Campbell said. “There’s been a lot of improvising because of either scheme or because of that offensive line just being young and not mature.
“It’s nice to have four or five guys back who have played on the offensive line, so you really hope that maturation process really starts to occur for this program.”
In the last couple years under Campbell and former offensive line coach Tom Manning, the group has been raw but has shown potential in its younger players. Those young guys are growing up, and newly appointed line coach Jeff Myers sees this as the time a step needs to be taken.
“If you look at where we’re at today, you could say in terms of development, we did exactly what we said we were going to do,” Myers said. “We were going to bring new guys in, we were going to develop them and get them ready to play. The guys that were already here, we’ve developed them even further. Those are the same guys that are playing at a really high rate for us right now.”
Redshirt juniors Julian Good-Jones and Bryce Meeker have both played significant snaps through their first two years — Good-Jones has started 24 career games, and Meeker started seven games last year before a knee injury slowed him down. Junior Josh Knipfel, who started all 13 games at right guard, provides more stability up front.
Meeker is spending time at right tackle this spring, and it’s fair to assume Knipfel will stay at right guard, but the rest of the line is being experimented with this spring. Good-Jones has played some at left guard while redshirt freshman Colin Newell, an Ames native, has taken reps at center.
"(Campbell’s) challenging us all the time to be better run blockers, pass blockers, all around better players,” Meeker said. “That’s why we’re moving around, so we get comfortable in different positions, and it starts with Campbell telling us we’ve got to run the ball. If you can’t run the ball in different positions, then how are we going to be able to trust you?”
ISU returns 51 starts along the offensive line next season with redshirt sophomore Sean Foster a part of the core. This is the most continuity the Cyclones have worked with in a number of years, but there are things even the veterans are trying to refine and improve.
Because players are moving from position to position, communication and an investment in studying the playbook and reads are at the top of everybody’s priority list this spring.
Good-Jones, who has started at right tackle and center during the last two seasons, said the spring is a good time to break things down and work on fundamentals.
“We’re working on some baseline stuff,” he said. “We’ll take some time out to just work on stance and things like that. Everybody needs it. We are working position-specific drills, but aside from that we are just working basic drills to help everybody across the board.”
ISU also has a healthy mix of young players to mix in with the experienced guys. Newell, Robert Hudson, Jacob Bolton and Alex Kleinow are all names that could find their way into the rotation with redshirt senior Will Windham providing more depth.
“In my mind we have five spots open,” Myers said. “I’m challenging these guys to fight for those jobs and challenging each other within the room. Now is there a clear-cut two? No. Is there a clear-cut top seven? Not in my mind."