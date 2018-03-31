One of the biggest questions within the Iowa State offense is what the tight ends will do in the third year of Matt Campbell’s tenure.
Perhaps the biggest unknown within that group is how Dylan Soehner, a 272-pound 20-year old, can exploit his weight and 6-foot-7 frame in all facets of the offense.
Soehner has the height of often-mentioned tight end Chase Allen, but the frame of an offensive tackle. How ISU uses him this season is still up in the air.
“He’s a really big mismatch guy,” tight ends coach Alex Golesh said. “He can block. We’re fired up about him taking the next step just as an overall player. He’s the one guy in that room that could probably play every spot on the field. The difference between can do it and will do it is these next (several) practices to see what he can do.
“He’s running really well and competing really well at 270, which is really freakish.”
Soehner, a redshirt sophomore, dealt with a shoulder injury his first season and played in all 13 games last year, primarily on special teams and in run-blocking packages. Another offseason under his belt, and learning how to play with weight, could enhance his usage.
As a high-school athlete, Soehner played with size but was often used as a receiving threat. He became a blocking-first tight end at ISU and is now trying to learn to combine size with the nimble nature of the smaller receivers like Tarique Milton and Deshaunte Jones.
“They expect us to do a lot of the stuff that the littler guys do,” Soehner said. “It’s a learning curve and we spend a lot of time with coaches and some of the receiver guys to get that aspect out of it. It’s definitely a little more challenging when you’ve got 100 pounds on some of those guys.”
Soehner said 272 pounds is more of an offseason weight and hopes to trim it to 265 for the season. Golesh and some of the coaches joke that offensive line coach Jeff Myers might rip Soehner from the tight ends room if he gets above 280 pounds.
What keeps Soehner from becoming an offensive lineman, though, is his athleticism. He moves better than most guys his size and could become one of the most intriguing weapons for the Cyclones as a complement to junior wide receiver Hakeem Butler and senior Matthew Eaton.
“He’s a guy that could put weight on if he needed to,” Myers said, “but we’re going to keep him at tight end and give him the opportunity to lead block for us and catch the ball. He’s a guy that is very athletic for his size, can be out on the perimeter, split out, and it doesn’t worry you.”
Allen is asked a lot about the matchup problem he poses as a potential slot receiver with added mass to his frame — he packed on 25 pounds this offseason — but he sees Soehner as just as much of a matchup problem, if not more. He went as far as breaking down the different ways ISU could utilize Soehner’s size.
“He can line up right next to the quarterback and lead block and make a hole for Dave (Montgomery),” Allen said, “or he could slip right past that linebacker and run right down the seam and catch the ball and run 40 yards in for a touchdown. That’s something we all are striving for, to be able to have that type of versatility.”
Some of the confidence Allen gained, mostly through bulking up, was also apparent in Soehner, Golesh said. His more reassured nature, though, came through the affirmation of finding a role on the field and heading into the offseason with positive vibes.
“You can practice all you want, talk all you want, meetings are great and all that, I think until you get into a game and see yourself have success, I think it was the same thing for him,” Golesh said. “He finished on a really high note, and he tasted some of it.
“The last eight or nine weeks (of last season), all he’s wanted is some more of it.”