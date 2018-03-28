AMES, Iowa — Communication and timing in football is everything. Quarterbacks and wide receivers have to be in sync, running backs have to be patient and react to defensive looks while the defense has to match up against the looks from the offense.
All of that communication and timing must be especially present at the point of inception on an offensive play: the offensive line. Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell challenged the group to take another step forward this season, building on the foundation left by Tom Manning.
Veterans like Julian Good-Jones and Bryce Meeker, who will be redshirt juniors, have taken up the mantle as fourth-year players who can help ignite the change Campbell and new offensive line coach Jeff Myers want to see.
“I think that’s something in spring is everybody can just work on communication and feeling,” Good-Jones said. “We do have a lot of the same pieces coming back, and that’s helping a lot, too. We just keeping developing and working on communication to be on the same page.”
Good-Jones and Meeker, both Cedar Rapids natives, stand as the most experienced pieces of the line. Guard Josh Knipfel will be a true junior and is going into his second year with the team.
As a redshirt freshman, Good-Jones started 11 games at right tackle before moving to center in 2017, where he started all 13 games. Meeker started in place of Good-Jones at right tackle in 2016 for one game but played primarily special teams. He started seven games last year but suffered a knee injury that kept him out for a portion of the second half of the season.
Playing young gave the pair a foundation to base future seasons on, but Meeker didn’t feel like he really clicked, at least not with his mentality, until the TCU game midway through last year. That moment really felt like a push in the right direction.
“Early in the season I don’t think I came with the right mentality,” Meeker said. “My mentality changed to be more aggressive and not only on the field, but learn the playbook, learn the installs every week and get ahead of the game. Learn everything I need to so I can have success on Saturdays.”
Myers has been around the Cyclones’ offensive line for the last two-plus years as a graduate assistant and has been a continuation of Manning, who left last month for a position with the Indianapolis Colts. Having Good-Jones’ versatility has been an asset in finding the right places for all the players along the line.
“He’s been huge in anchoring that offensive line down,” Myers said. “Going forward, he’s really going to help with those young guys bringing them along. The beautiful thing about him is you can play him at tackle, you can play him at guard or center. When you talk about a dynamic guy that can swing to all three positions, it’s invaluable.”
Good-Jones has played at left guard some this spring while ISU tests young guys such as redshirt freshmen Colin Newell, Robert Hudson and Jacob Bolton at different spots. Meeker is similarly versatile but has anchored the right side at tackle for the early part of the spring.
“He needs to grow into more of a leadership role and more development in the playbook,” Myers said. “All those things you expect an older guy to do, that’s where he’s got to turn the curve.”
The biggest step the line needs to take in 2018 is helping create space for David Montgomery and the running backs to operate. The unit excelled in pass protection, though, allowing just 19 sacks, ranking second in the Big 12 and 26th nationally.
Redshirt sophomore Sean Foster will likely be the starter at left tackle as Jake Campos’ replacement, but the fifth starter is up in the air.
Newell has spent time at center and left guard this spring, and Good-Jones said he’s taken the redshirt freshman under his wing.
“Those (young) guys are all coming along nicely,” Good-Jones said. “I kind of got thrown into the fire, and I don’t know if I was necessarily ready to play as a freshman, but I think those guys are up to it, and they’ll be ready.”