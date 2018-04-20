When the Iowa State and Illinois women’s volleyball teams met up for an exhibition match on Friday night at Bettendorf High School, there was one player who felt right at home.
Former Bulldog all-stater Josie Herbst, now playing for the Cyclones, was back on the court where she left her own mark with one of the best high school volleyball programs in the state.
The junior-to-be gave her hometown fans a good showing with 13 kills, several digs and some big-time serves as the Cyclones and Illini each won two sets. Iowa State claimed the first and third sets 25-22, 25-19 while the Illini won the second and fourth sets, 28-26, 25-21, respectively.
But Herbst said the best part was just playing in front of family and friends again, which included a near-capacity crowd in the Bulldogs’ gym.
“It was really great, just a lot of good memories,” Herbst said. “It was actually really weird because I forgot how big the gym was. I am used to Hilton (Coliseum), but I don’t remember it being this big. There is just so many memories of my high school team, friends. … It was just a really good feeling to be playing here again.”
The match at Bettendorf was organized through the head coaches of both Iowa State and Illinois and Bettendorf coach Diane Lichtenberg. Lichtenberg also played at Iowa State. Herbst said once the match was announced she couldn’t wait for the chance to play close to home again.
“I was really excited when I talked to Diane about it,” she said. “I knew it was going to be a lot of fun.”
Lichtenberg, unfortunately, did not get a chance to see the match as she had a commitment to an out-of-state event. Bettendorf assistant coach Mike Grannen helped run things in her place.
Iowa State coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said playing at Bettendorf was a good opportunity to showcase the sport with two programs that are a regular part of the NCAA tournament.
The Cyclones have spent many springs playing across the state of Iowa. Plus, Johnson-Lynch said Bettendorf also made sense since it is roughly the same distance between Ames and Champaign.
“We love playing around the state because these fans don’t get to see this kind of volleyball,” she said. “Two Division I schools don’t come here very often so it was a great opportunity. We love getting out and promoting our sport.”
As for Herbst, Johnson-Lynch said this fall could be a breakout year for the outside hitter. Herbst actually started her career at UNLV but transferred to Iowa State in 2017. Johnson-Lynch said the Cyclones initially did not recruit Herbst heavily because she committed fairly early to UNLV.
But once the chance arrived to bring Herbst into the program, Iowa State did not hesitate. Herbst said her decision to transfer was simply based on being closer to home.
“We just remembered Josie being a great athlete and hard worker so we said let’s see if this could work out,” Johnson-Lynch said. “Josie is just super dynamic, she has a big jump and a fast arm and we know with her and (teammate) Jess Schaben, they are both very good outside hitters and both do it in very good but different ways.
“It’s great to have two different (attacking) looks, and Josie has a lot of different varieties in her shots, and it makes our offense more dynamic. Plus, she is just an awesome athlete who plays all out at 100 percent all the time, which is wonderful.”
Grannen said it was just nice to watch Herbst as a fan for once instead of being a coach.
“Too see her as a spectator instead of a coach is a completely different experience,” he said. “I was happy to enjoy watching her play instead of critiquing how she played.”