Before rushing to cash in on any opportunity for Iowans to legally bet on sporting events, Jamie Pollard would like to see a “thorough and broad-based discussion’’ of all aspects of a decision.
The director of athletics at Iowa State University said Monday prior to the Cyclone Tailgate Tour’s stop at the Isle of Capri Hotel Conference Center in Bettendorf that he had no problem with a United States Supreme Court decision that allows individual states the right to legalize sports wagering.
He also expects that ultimately legislators in Iowa will approve it.
But before a dime is legally wagered in Iowa on the outcome of an Iowa State-Iowa football game or a basketball game between the Cyclones and Northern Iowa, Pollard wants a discussion on protecting the integrity of intercollegiate athletics within the state.
And, he believes a portion of revenue generated from wagering on sporting events should be earmarked to fund it.
“If it becomes legal, we have a responsibility to ensure that the integrity of intercollegiate athletics in the state is protected,’’ Pollard said.
“Legislators need to understand that there will be increased costs in compliance and education, costs associated with legalization that will impact the operations at Iowa, Northern Iowa, Drake and Iowa State. That needs to be a part of the discussion.’’
Pollard pointed to the need for an “integrity fee’’ to be a part of any legislative approval.
Several professional sports leagues have pursued that type of a fee, a portion of revenue generated through sports wagering, as a way to fund efforts to educate athletes and staff members.
The same type of an integrity fee is part of legislation that would legalize sports wagering in West Virginia. Dollars there would be provided to universities to counter increased compliance and education costs.
“There are examples of possible options to consider out there,’’ Pollard said. “It will take resources to educate our student-athletes and there will costs to ensure that compliance regulations are being met.’’
He would see that as an extension of the work being done in the compliance area now which ensures that NCAA rules are being followed.
Pollard expects that would entail additional personnel and programs to educate student-athletes, coaches and staff members about the potential dangers of the industry.
The compliance component would also involve resources being directed toward monitoring programs which would ensure the integrity of events.
Pollard said discussions with administrators from Nevada-Las Vegas – where legalized sports wagering is already available blocks from campus – have only strengthened his belief that compliance and education resources must be a part of the discussion before any law is enacted.
“There’s a lot to it, and a lot that needs to be discussed before the fact rather than after,’’ Pollard said.
Football coach Matt Campbell said programs are currently in place to educate coaches and student-athletes, but he would expect additional measures to be required if legalized sports wagering is approved.
“You want your players and staff to be educated and both at Iowa State and when I was at Toledo, gambling has been a part of the discussion,’’ Campbell said. “I think it will heighten awareness about how it can impact a program and avoiding problems always begins with education.’’
Pollard and Campbell both indicated if states and potentially athletic departments realize additional revenue from gambling dollars that discussions of benefits for student-athletes beyond the current stipends of tuition, room and board, books and cost of attendance will likely follow.
“That would only seem natural,’’ said Pollard, who has said he would not be opposed to the notion that student-athletes should be allowed to pursue the chance to gain financially from their name or likeness.