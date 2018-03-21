Iowa State freshman guard Lindell Wigginton will declare for the NBA Draft, but not immediately hire an agent, coach Steve Prohm confirmed to the Ames Tribune.
Once paperwork is submitted, Wigginton will be allowed to participate in workouts with various NBA teams and, if an invitation is extended, attend the NBA Draft Combine. Recent rule changes allow players to declare for the draft and return to school if representation is not hired.
The deadline to return to school is June 11. The NBA Draft will be held June 21.
“Lindell is going to go through the workout process, which is good, go through the work out process,” Prohm told the Tribune on Wednesday, “but I don’t foresee him leaving. I foresee him being back and being in summer school in June and working camp.
“Just getting some feedback to help him long-term.”
Wigginton, who did not return a message from the Ames Tribune, averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists as one of the Big 12′s top freshmen. He was ranked as a top-25 prospect in the 2017 class by one recruiting service, but only received light buzz as a potential one-and-done player.