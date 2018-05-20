Tournament-tested Black Hawk begins competition today in the NJCAA Division II National Men’s Golf Championships.
The Braves return three starters from a team which finished 14th in the national tournament a year ago and they believe an aggressive approach to scheduling provides Black Hawk with a competitive edge.
“We play in a lot of tournaments, more than a lot of teams, and I feel like that gives us a competitive mindset that keeps us focused and ready when we find ourselves needing to come up with a big shot,’’ said Alex Grell, a sophomore from Bettendorf.
Members of coach Gary Huber’s team had 18 tournaments on its schedule, including the series of Arrowhead Conference tourneys which led the Braves to the program’s 33rd conference title and a record-setting effort last fall at the NJCAA Division II Qualifier, winning that meet by 56 strokes.
In addition to junior college competition, the team has tested itself in tournaments hosted by four-year programs at Augustana, Monmouth, Knox and Mount Mercy. The Braves topped a 21-team field to win the Monmouth Invitational
Every step along the way is designed to prepare Black Hawk for the competition it faces beginning today at the Glen Lakes Golf Club in Foley, Alabama, one of the courses the Braves tested during a spring break trip in March.
Austin Jump, a sophomore from Geneseo who will continue his golf career at Illinois Wesleyan, said it all has prepared Black Hawk well.
“We’re ready,’’ Jump said. “We’ve done a good job with our schedule against strong competition and we’re going in believing that we can compete with anybody we will see there.’’
Jump joins Lake Koenig, a sophomore from Durant, and Jacob Beck, a sophomore from Ankeny Centennial, as second-year starters in a lineup which also includes freshman Jeffrey Perez of Rock Island in addition to Grell.
Black Hawk has been led in scoring this spring by Jump and Perez, who both carry scoring averages of 74.5 into the national meet.
“We have a lot of firepower in our lineup and we’ve been pushing each other all season long,’’ Jump said. “It’s a good group of guys with the same goals.’’
Koenig believes that also prepares the Braves for competition.
“I realized once I joined the program that it was even more competitive than I anticipated and last fall, that was even more so than what it was my freshman year,’’ Koenig said. “We had 10 guys competing for the top five spots and it has made us all better. I think it has us ready for the week.’’
Koenig considers the Glen Lakes layout to be a fair test.
During the Braves’ spring break trip there, he found the front and back nine to present different types of challenges.
“You have to play smart golf on the course and just takes the shots as they come,’’ Koenig said. “It’s a long tournament and we need to be ready for that challenge.’’
The 72-hole tournament runs through Thursday and Grell believes the season has positioned Black Hawk to contend.
“We have good experience and we’ve been tested. Those are the types of things you need to be successful in a tournament like this,’’ Grell said. “I know if it comes down to the final few holes, I wouldn’t count us out. We have the type of team that enjoys being in that situation.’’