Logan Frye understands how the athletics program at Black Hawk College can help athletes get to the next level.
He experienced it, and now Frye wants to do the same for others while bringing stability to the women’s basketball program as its new head coach.
A Sherrard graduate who played baseball for the Braves and at Illinois-Springfield, Frye has spent the past four seasons as an assistant girls basketball coach on Doug Swanson’s staff at his prep alma mater.
Frye expects to build his basketball program from the ground up, modeling it after the other five programs at the school, all of which began the current school year with coaches who had been in their roles for more than a decade.
"The athletic programs at Black Hawk have a tradition of success building around local talent, and my goal is to do the same in women’s basketball," Frye said. "There are good players in the Quad-Cities area, and that is where we will start to build our program as we help them get to the next level."
He said his experiences with the baseball program coached by Arnie Chavera provide a blueprint for how junior-college programs can assist college-age athletes in fulfilling their goals.
"I had a great experience at Black Hawk, and that is what athletics at that level should be about," he said. "They should help the players on their roster achieve their academic and athletic goals, providing a way to go from a two-year program to a four-year program."
Frye is familiar with much of the talent he hopes to recruit, from both working as a coach at the high school level and helping his father organize Black Hawk-based youth basketball leagues for the past 25 years.
The youth leagues, including girls teams for players between third and eighth grades and boys teams for players in third through sixth grades, include nearly 180 teams.
"A lot of the coaches I’ll be talking with in recruiting are people I’ve known through either coaching at Sherrard or helping with the youth leagues," Frye said. "It gives me a good starting point."
He envisions his Black Hawk teams playing a wide-open, up-tempo brand of offensive basketball with a preference for pressure on defense.
"In working with coach Swanson at Sherrard, I like the way his teams approach the game, and we will work to do a lot of the same," Frye said. "We’ll be flexible and build around the talent we have in any given year, but I like a game with a good tempo."
At Black Hawk, Frye replaces Danielle Osterhaus after her contract was not renewed following a 9-17 season.