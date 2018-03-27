CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — There is not a position where University of Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley doesn’t see a need for improvement.
But when the Panthers kick off spring practice at 5 a.m. today inside the UNI-Dome, one of Farley’s priorities will be revamping an offensive line that lost starting center Lee Carhart and starting guard Bryce Sweeney.
Also gone is versatile lineman Jacob Appleman, a Rock Island Alleman graduate, who is going to graduate early and skip his senior season after starting 19 games over the past two seasons.
Additionally, UNI has a new offensive line coach in Ryan Clanton, the former Oregon offensive lineman who spent the past four seasons coaching at Ventura College in Los Angeles where he served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
“We will work hard within our offensive line group,” Farley said. “That is one thing that I will focus on or try to emphasize will be offensive line play. With the loss of (Appleman) along with our senior class, we are going to really have to focus on the line.”
UNI returns Cal Twait at left tackle, left guard Jackson Scott-Brown is back after starting all 13 games last year, as well as Ezra Szczyrbak, who started the final seven games of the season at right guard.
There is also Spencer Brown, who started the first six games at right tackle before an ACL injury cost him the remainder of the season. Additionally, Nick Ellis got one start at right tackle and Colton Lueck saw a few snaps at center last fall.
Both Brown and Ellis will miss the spring while recovering from surgeries, as will tight end Elias Nissen and running back Marcus Weymiller.
Farley said all four of those players are on schedule to be available when UNI opens fall practice in August.
“All of them are in good shape,” Farley said. “All of them are healthy right now and will do some things against air, but as far as contact we will keep them out of that.”
Farley said UNI will also have its eyes and ears open for any potential FBS transfers.
Elsewhere, Farley and his staff will get a good look at Purdue transfer Jack Wegher as well as Tyler Hoosman, Muscatine's Alphonso Soko and Jon Nzombo at running back.
Despite losing all-conference receiver Daurice Fountain, Farley likes his group there with Isaiah Weston, Jalen Rima, Jaylin James and Aaron Graham.
Senior Eli Dunne is back at quarterback, as is back-up Colton Howell. Farley said he is eager to see the development of Jacob Keller, Christian Ellsworth and Clinton's Johnny Sullivan.
On the defensive side, Farley said there are a lot of moving parts. Redshirt sophomore Brawntae Wells, junior college transfer Tim Butcher, sophomore Jared Brinkman and sophomore Marcel Minnefield will get extended looks to replace Adam Reth and Preston Woods at the tackle spots.
Sophomore Jake Hartford is the frontrunner to replace Jared Farley at middle linebacker, while sophomores Suni Lane of Bettendorf and Korby Sander need to make jumps to solidify a safety position that loses Elijah Campbell.
UNI will culminate its 15-practice spring with a game on April 27.