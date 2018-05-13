SILVIS – Dylan Daxon opted not to go through the St. Ambrose graduation ceremony on Saturday, preferring to prepare for one last final exam.
He spent the day on the golf course, preparing for the start of his final collegiate tournament.
TPC Deere Run, which hosts the four-day, 72-hole NAIA Men’s Golf Championship for the sixth time in 10 years beginning Tuesday, is familiar territory for the well-traveled Fighting Bees senior from Rockridge.
“Somehow, it seems fitting that my education-related competitive golf experience ends so close to home,’’ Daxon said. “It’s been a good experience for me, coming home and competing for my senior season. I’m looking forward to seeing where this leads.’’
On his way to a runner-up finish in medalist play at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships at TPC Deere Run last month, Daxon’s collegiate experience has taken him from coast to coast.
He began his career at Adelphi University near New York City and spent his sophomore season at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids before transferring to Cal-Santa Barbara where he redshirted in the first of his two years there.
A desire to be closer to home brought Daxon back to the Quad-Cities and having known St. Ambrose coach Jeff Griebel since he was competing in Quad-City Junior Amateur events, the Fighting Bees program seemed like a good fit.
“It’s home and coach Griebel has been supportive over the years going back to when I was 12, just starting out,’’ Daxon said. “This season has been a good experience for me.’’
At each stop along the way, Daxon has gained from the experiences.
“It’s given me a unique perspective on the game,’’ he said. “Competing in New York and the Midwest and California, establishing good friendships across the country and experiencing what it is like to compete on different types of grasses, it’s all be a learning opportunity that I feel like I’ve benefited from as a competitor.’’
Daxon carded a two-under 211 to earn second place in medalist play at the CCAC Championships, finding success on a course which has prepared him for the start of the NAIA Championships on Tuesday.
“The conference tournament helped me identify where the weaknesses were in my game, areas that I’ve been working to shore up over the past few weeks,’’ Daxon said.
He expects TPC Deere Run to challenge him and the rest of the 156-player, 29-team field.
Growth in the weeks since the CCAC tourney has left the rough a little rougher and different pin placement will test golfers as they work toward Friday’s final round.
Host St. Ambrose is part of a field that includes 21 teams which qualified by finishing first or second in their respective conferences and seven at-large entries.
Daxon is among four seniors in the lineup for the Fighting Bees, who have missed the team cut by a combined six strokes the past two years at TPC Deere Run.
“This is a course that we play all year and we need to play like it is our course,’’ said Andrew Tichler, a senior from Rock Falls and the only St. Ambrose player returning from last year’s lineup. “We need to come out and play at a top level right from the start.’’
Daxon, whom Griebel labels a “a special player with a lot of talent,’’ has led the Bees this season with a stroke average of 74.5 per 18 holes. Tichler joins seniors Josh Harrington and Devin Hartman and junior Adam Hutson in averaging between 79-80.2 strokes.
“We’re all capable and it would mean a lot to us to get over that hump and get to the final day,’’ Tichler said. “That starts with day one and being ready to go.’’
Daxon, who plans to test professional opportunities in the sport following college, welcomed the additional practice round on Saturday to prepare for the national tournament.
“I’ve worked all year toward this and I want to be at my best when the tournament starts,’’ he said. “All I ever try to do is to hit each shot as good as I can. That’s always been my approach and that doesn’t change now.’’